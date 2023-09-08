22nd circuit commission announces nominees for Perkins associate circuit judge vacancy in St. Louis





8 September 2023





ST. LOUIS – The Twenty-Second Circuit Judicial Commission announced the panel of three nominees to be submitted to Governor Michael L. Parson to fill the associate circuit judge vacancy in St. Louis city created by Judge Lynne Perkins’ appointment as circuit judge Those nominated by the commission are:





Catherine A. Dierker – Dierker earned her bachelor of arts degree from George Washington University, her master of arts degree from University College Dublin and her law degree from the Washington University School of Law. She is an assistant attorney general for the state of Missouri.





Joshua E. Lubatkin – Lubatkin earned his bachelor of arts degree from Washington University in St. Louis and his law degree from the Washington University School of law. He is an assistant prosecuting attorney in St. Louis County.





Michael L. Walton – Walton earned his bachelor of arts degree from the University of Missouri-Columbia and his law degree from Saint Louis University School of Law. He is a commissioner with the 22nd Judicial Circuit (St. Louis).





The commission received 12 applications and interviewed all applicants during one day of public interviews September 8, 2023. Pursuant to Supreme Court of Missouri Rule 10.29, the commission reports the final votes received by each nominee were: Dierker received four votes, Lubatkin received four votes, and Walton received four votes.





The members of the Twenty-Second Circuit Judicial Commission are: Kelly C. Broniec, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, and chair of the commission; Matthew J. Devoti; J. Brent Dulle, secretary of the commission; Eva Frazer, M.D.; and Chris Goodson.









