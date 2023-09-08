Submit Release
News Search

There were 479 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 473,066 in the last 365 days.

22nd circuit commission announces nominees for Perkins associate circuit judge vacancy in St. Louis


8 September 2023


ST. LOUIS – The Twenty-Second Circuit Judicial Commission announced the panel of three nominees to be submitted to Governor Michael L. Parson to fill the associate circuit judge vacancy in St. Louis city created by Judge Lynne Perkins’ appointment as circuit judge  Those nominated by the commission are:


Catherine A. Dierker – Dierker earned her bachelor of arts degree from George Washington University, her master of arts degree from University College Dublin and her law degree from the Washington University School of Law. She is an assistant attorney general for the state of Missouri.


Joshua E. Lubatkin – Lubatkin earned his bachelor of arts degree from Washington University in St. Louis and his law degree from the Washington University School of law. He is an assistant prosecuting attorney in St. Louis County.


Michael L. Walton – Walton earned his bachelor of arts degree from the University of Missouri-Columbia and his law degree from Saint Louis University School of Law. He is a commissioner with the 22nd Judicial Circuit (St. Louis).


The commission received 12 applications and interviewed all applicants during one day of public interviews September 8, 2023. Pursuant to Supreme Court of Missouri Rule 10.29, the commission reports the final votes received by each nominee were: Dierker received four votes, Lubatkin received four votes, and Walton received four votes.


The members of the Twenty-Second Circuit Judicial Commission are: Kelly C. Broniec, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, and chair of the commission; Matthew J. Devoti; J. Brent Dulle, secretary of the commission; Eva Frazer, M.D.; and Chris Goodson.



Contact: Laura Roy, clerk of the court

Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District

(314) 539-4300


You just read:

22nd circuit commission announces nominees for Perkins associate circuit judge vacancy in St. Louis

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more