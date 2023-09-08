31st circuit commission seeks applicants for newly created circuit judge position in Greene County
8 September 2023
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The 31st Circuit Judicial Commission is accepting applications for circuit judge of the 31st Judicial Circuit (Greene County), to fill the position created by the General Assembly during the last legislative session.
For those who did not apply for the Jones or Cordonnier vacancies, new applications will be accepted until 3 p.m. Thursday, September 28, 2023. Interested persons may download the application materials and instructions below.
The commission will select and notify applicants to be interviewed. The commission plans to meet on October 30 and, if necessary, October 31, 2023, to interview new applicants and select a panel of three nominees for the governor’s consideration. The interviews will be open to the public. The names of those to be interviewed and information relating to the number and characteristics of all applicants will be released publicly prior to the interviews.
Current members of the commission are Jack A. L. Goodman, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District; attorneys Deborah K. Dodge and Kurt J. Larson; and lay members Kim Hancock and Dr. Fred G. McQueary.
Note: Links to application materials typically are disabled after the application deadline passes.
