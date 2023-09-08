31st circuit commission seeks applicants for newly created circuit judge position in Greene County





8 September 2023





SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The 31st Circuit Judicial Commission is accepting applications for circuit judge of the 31st Judicial Circuit (Greene County), to fill the position created by the General Assembly during the last legislative session.





Citizens are encouraged to nominate well-qualified candidates for the commission’s consideration. The Missouri Constitution requires that a circuit judge be a citizen of the United States for at least 10 years, be a qualified Missouri voter for at least three years next preceding selection, be not less than 30 years of age, be licensed to practice law in Missouri, and be a resident of the 31st circuit for at least one year. Nominations should be submitted to the commission by e-mail at 31stJudComm CircuitVacancies@courts.mo.gov









For those who did not apply for the Jones or Cordonnier vacancies, new applications will be accepted until 3 p.m. Thursday, September 28, 2023. Interested persons may download the application materials and instructions below.









The commission will select and notify applicants to be interviewed. The commission plans to meet on October 30 and, if necessary, October 31, 2023, to interview new applicants and select a panel of three nominees for the governor’s consideration. The interviews will be open to the public. The names of those to be interviewed and information relating to the number and characteristics of all applicants will be released publicly prior to the interviews.





Current members of the commission are Jack A. L. Goodman, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District; attorneys Deborah K. Dodge and Kurt J. Larson; and lay members Kim Hancock and Dr. Fred G. McQueary.









Note: Links to application materials typically are disabled after the application deadline passes.





Contact: Craig Street, clerk of the court

Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District

(417) 895-6811



