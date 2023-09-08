How to Apply for FEMA Assistance After Hurricane Idalia

ATLANTA –Georgia homeowners and renters in Cook, Glynn and Lowndes counties who had uninsured damage or losses caused by Hurricane Idalia may apply for FEMA disaster assistance.

FEMA may be able to help with temporary lodging, basic home repair costs or other disaster-caused needs.

There are several ways to apply: Go online to DisasterAssistance.gov, call 800-621-3362 from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Eastern Time, or use the FEMA mobile app. If you use a relay service such as Video Relay Service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service.

When you apply for assistance, please have the following information ready:

A current phone number where you can be contacted

Your address at the time of the disaster and the address where you are now staying

Your Social Security Number

A general list of damage and losses

Banking information if you choose direct deposit

If insured, the policy number or the agent and/or the company name

Residents with homeowners, renters or flood insurance should file a claim as soon as possible. FEMA cannot duplicate benefits for losses covered by insurance. If the policy does not cover all disaster expenses, policy holders may be eligible for federal assistance.

Take photos to document damage and begin cleanup and repairs to prevent further damage. Remember to keep receipts from all purchases related to the cleanup and repair.

For an accessible video on how to apply for assistance go to, Three Ways to Apply for FEMA Disaster Assistance - YouTube.