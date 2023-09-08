Governor Katie Hobbs Statement on Supt. Horne Holding School Funding Dollars Hostage

Phoenix, AZ– Today, Governor Katie Hobbs sent a letter to Superintendent Tom Horne urging him to set partisan politics aside and stop holding as much as $27.5 million in school federal funding hostage.

“For months, Superintendent Horne has played political games while my administration has fought to deliver millions of dollars of funding to Arizona schools,” said Governor Katie Hobbs. “This must end. Horne needs to put his partisan politics aside and do what’s right for the education of Arizona’s children. By not following federal law, Horne is sending a clear message that he believes his politics are more important than giving every Arizona student the education they need to thrive. It’s a gross dereliction of duty and it needs to come to an end, immediately.”

For months, Horne and his administration have refused to follow federal law and transfer unobligated EANS funds from the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act, or cooperate with the Hobbs administration to assist in the disbursement. If funds are not obligated by September 30, 2023 Arizona schools will lose nearly $6 million that will be forfeited to the federal government alongside an additional $22 million in September 2024.

Read the letter to Superintendent Horne HERE.