Readers' Favorite announces the review of the Fiction - Suspense book "If Ya Wanna Know" by T. R. Comstock,
EINPresswire.com/ -- Readers' Favorite announces the review of the Fiction - Suspense book "If Ya Wanna Know" by T. R. Comstock, currently available at http://www.amazon.com/gp/product/1638719829.
Readers' Favorite is one of the largest book review and award contest sites on the Internet. They have earned the respect of renowned publishers like Random House, Simon & Schuster, and Harper Collins, and have received the "Best Websites for Authors" and "Honoring Excellence" awards from the Association of Independent Authors. They are also fully accredited by the BBB (A+ rating), which is a rarity among Book Review and Book Award Contest companies.
"Reviewed By Astrid Iustulin for Readers' Favorite
Mark Dawson is a mechanical engineering student and also a songwriter who, during the summer, hopes to have time to promote his songs. However, things take a turn for the worse when he is hit by a car. As he lies in the street, Jeff Adkins, a deputy sheriff, notices recordings of Mark's songs on the ground next to him and steals them in hopes of using them for his gain. While Mark is in a coma, his girlfriend, Lora, spends time by his bedside singing his songs, and Jeff's girlfriend, Ruth, an RN at the hospital, monitors the situation. How will this story end? T R Comstock will reveal it to you in If Ya Wanna Know.
If Ya Wanna Know is a short but valuable story. Comstock tells an original story, which I have never heard before; how often do you read about a mechanical engineering student who is also a songwriter? In these few pages, we witness twists and turns with Mark's accident and a deputy sheriff who steals the recordings; suspense as we wonder if Mark will wake up from his coma; and above all, we are curious to find out if justice will prevail or if Jeff will get away with it. I liked that the song lyrics are included, together with the links to listen to them; it is a very unusual but enjoyable way to read and listen to a book. I recommend it to all who are inspired by out-of-the-ordinary books."
You can learn more about T. R. Comstock and "If Ya Wanna Know" at https://readersfavorite.com/book-review/if-ya-wanna-know where you can read reviews and the author’s biography, as well as connect with the author directly or through their website and social media pages.
Readers' Favorite LLC
Media Relations
Louisville, KY 40202
Jen
Other