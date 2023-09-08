HCI Group Announces Filing of Form S-3 to Replace Expired Shelf Registration Statement

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE: HCI), a holding company with operations in homeowners insurance, information technology services, real estate, and reinsurance, announced that it has filed a universal shelf registration statement on Form S-3 with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, replacing a previous universal shelf registration statement on Form S-3 that expired in June 2023.



Once declared effective by the SEC, the new shelf registration statement will provide HCI the flexibility to publicly offer and sell from time-to-time debt securities, common stock, preferred stock, warrants and other securities in amounts, at prices and on terms announced if and when the securities are ever offered. The specifics of any potential future offerings, along with the use of proceeds of any such securities offered by the company, will be described in detail in a prospectus supplement at the time of any such offering.

HCI has no immediate plans to offer or sell any securities under the shelf registration statement to the public. However, the company believes it was prudent to file the shelf registration statement as a matter of standard corporate governance.

“We believe it is good corporate practice to replace our previous shelf registration, and it allows HCI to maintain flexibility in the future with respect to our capital management,” said Paresh Patel, HCI’s chairman and chief executive officer.

The shelf registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. The securities referred to in this press release may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement is declared effective by the SEC. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About HCI Group, Inc.

HCI Group, Inc. owns subsidiaries engaged in diverse, yet complementary business activities, including homeowners insurance, information technology services, insurance management, real estate, and reinsurance. HCI’s leading insurance operation, TypTap Insurance Company, is a technology-driven homeowners insurance company. TypTap’s operations are powered in large part by insurance-related information technology developed by HCI’s software subsidiary, Exzeo USA, Inc. HCI’s largest subsidiary, Homeowners Choice Property & Casualty Insurance Company, Inc., provides homeowners insurance primarily in Florida. HCI’s real estate subsidiary, Greenleaf Capital, LLC, owns and operates multiple properties in Florida, including office buildings, retail centers and marinas.

The company's common shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "HCI" and are included in the Russell 2000 and S&P SmallCap 600 Index. HCI Group, Inc. regularly publishes financial and other information in the Investor Information section of the company’s website. For more information about HCI Group and its subsidiaries, visit www.hcigroup.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements made pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "confident," "prospects" and "project" and other similar words and expressions are intended to signify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results and conditions, but rather are subject to various risks and uncertainties. For example, statements relating to future access to the capital markets are forward-looking statements. Some of these risks and uncertainties are identified in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Should any risks or uncertainties develop into actual events, these developments could have material adverse effects on the company's business, financial condition and results of operations. HCI Group, Inc. disclaims all obligations to update any forward-looking statements.

Company Contact:

Bill Broomall, CFA

Investor Relations

HCI Group, Inc.

Tel (813) 776-1012

wbroomall@typtap.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Matt Glover

Gateway Group, Inc.

Tel 949-574-3860

HCI@gatewayir.com