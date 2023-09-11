Author Jerry Elman Continues to Illuminate Holocaust History and Contemporary Hate Dynamics
Elman extends his analysis to contemporary issues, drawing parallels between past atrocities and modern-day concerns.ROCHESTER, NY, US, September 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Jerry Elman, author of the gripping memoir "Miracles Through Hell," a true story of Holocaust survival and intergenerational hate, remains dedicated to in-depth research and insightful blogging. His work has unveiled lesser-known aspects of the Holocaust and explored the historical and present-day manifestations of Jew hate. Mr. Elman's writings delve into topics and details of the Holocaust that many historians have deliberately avoided.
In his blog, Jerry Elman sheds light on the disturbing role of industrialists who have historically participated in evil acts for profits and power. He draws parallels between the collaboration of German and American industries in engineering, building, and profiting from the German war machine during World War II and their involvement in the industrialized killing process. Notably, he highlights how companies like IBM provided tabulating devices to the Nazis for tracking people in death camps and how immense profits were made through the engineering of gas chambers and high-volume human incinerators.
Mr. Elman extends his analysis to contemporary issues, drawing parallels between past atrocities and modern-day concerns. He points to examples like Purdue Pharma's role in the opioid crisis, the deliberate denial of climate change by industrial interests, and the divisiveness and hatred exacerbated by rapid wealth disparity and the decline of the middle class. Jerry Elman asserts that the drivers of hate remain consistent throughout history, and the exploitation of hatred undergoes cyclical patterns, which are all too predictable.
Jerry Elman remains committed to his mission of developing an educational framework that connects historical hate, the Holocaust, and the unsettling trends that echo the past in today's world. He is particularly concerned about the rise of Jew hate in America, where, he believes, Jewish leaders have not taken adequate measures to combat it beyond mere rhetoric.
Jerry Elman welcomes all opportunities for interviews by the media, speaking engagements, book signings, and providing Holocaust education and insights into understanding contemporary manifestations of hate to schools, religious organizations, community groups, book clubs, and other interested entities.
