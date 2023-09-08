Press Releases

09/08/2023

Attorney General Tong Concludes Civil Rights Investigation of Greenwich Public Schools

(Hartford, CT) – Attorney General William Tong announced today that his office has concluded its investigation into the possibility of discriminatory employment practices by former Greenwich Public Schools educator Jeremy Boland. The investigation found no evidence that Boland engaged in a pattern or practice of illegal employment discrimination. The investigation is now closed.

Attorney General Tong today sent a letter to Greenwich Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Toni Jones summarizing the investigation and its findings. That letter has also been shared publicly on the Office of the Attorney General website for access by any interested individuals.

The Office of the Attorney General reviewed 61,105 pages of documents produced by the Greenwich Public Schools, including documents from Boland’s email accounts and electronic devices. Investigators interviewed Boland, as well as 32 witnesses, including current and retired Greenwich Public School administrators and teachers, unsuccessful applicants for positions, as well as witnesses who proactively contacted the Office of the Attorney General to volunteer information. Investigators reviewed all publicly available video posted by Project Veritas. Project Veritas declined to produce additional non-public video or contact information for the anonymous individual featured in their video.

“The Office of the Attorney General stands ready to protect the civil rights of Connecticut residents. We will respond to patterns and practices of civil rights violations with investigations and litigation wherever warranted. We find no evidence of actionable violations here,” Attorney General Tong states in his letter.



