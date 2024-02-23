AfarTV Launches World's First 4K Live Stream of Popocatépetl Volcano in Mexico
25 million people live within a 100km radius of Mexico's most active and dangerous volcano
We hope that AfarTV's 4K cameras can aid volcanologists and local authorities to keep an eye on the volcano when there own cameras experience technical issues.”VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, February 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- To further its mission to make it possible for people to experience the beauty and excitement of the natural world from afar, without the environmental impact from carbon-intensive travel, AfarTV has launched the world's first 24/7 4K live stream of the erupting Popocatépetl Volcano located on the outskirts of Mexico City. This livestream will offer people around the world, for the first time, a chance to view the most active erupting volcano in Mexico with unprecedented detail, including the ability to see volcanic activity happening inside the crater walls, thanks to the positioning and extreme magnification abilities of its camera.
Reaching a height of 17,694 ft (5,393 m), Popocatépetl Volcano is the second tallest mountain in Mexico, and until recently was one of only three peaks in Mexico to contain glaciers. In May of this year, a serious eruption of ash from the volcano forced the temporary shutdown of the Mexico City airport.
Mexico's National Center for Prevention of Disasters (CENAPRED) operates webcams focused on Popocatépetl, but these cameras provide only 480p image resolution and frequently contend with power and internet connectivity disruptions. AfarTV's cutting-edge 4K camera equipped with a reliable backup power system provides 36X higher image resolution which can assist volcanologists and government authorities to monitor the volcano like never before.
In this age of extreme weather events brought on by climate change, It is unsustainable with today's carbon-intensive modes of travel for everyone to be able to experience these beautiful locations in person. That's why AfarTV is focusing on bringing the world to them using the latest technology available so that greenhouse gas emissions can be avoided.
The Popocatépetl Volcano 4K live stream can be found on AfarTV's YouTube channel here: https://www.youtube.com/@afartv
About AfarTV
AfarTV is recognized for launching the world's first 4K livestream of an erupting volcano (the Semeru Volcano in Indonesia), the first 4K live stream in the state of Hawaii showcasing the Hawaii Humpback Whale Marine Sanctuary off the island of Maui, and other 4K livestreams of amazing places around the world.
