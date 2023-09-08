Walmart Canada raises more than $4 million for the Canadian Red Cross

Funds will support disaster relief and preparedness

OTTAWA, Sept. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Red Cross is pleased to share that its annual fundraising campaign with Walmart Canada raised over $4 million this year. This amount includes a $1 million contribution from Walmart Canada and an additional $3 million from their customers and associates.



The generous donations will support the Canadian Red Cross’s relief and preparedness efforts for emergencies and disasters that occur across the country. This includes this year’s unprecedented wildfire season that has impacted areas including Atlantic Canada, Quebec, British Columbia and Northwest Territories.

From coast to coast, people living in Canada continue to face extreme weather events including floods, wildfires, and tornadoes. These events are increasing in frequency and severity and the Red Cross is committed to supporting Canadians before, during and after an emergency or disaster.

“The Canadian Red Cross is truly grateful for the continued support of Walmart Canada and the generosity of its customers and associates,” said Janet Johnson, chief development officer at the Canadian Red Cross. “The combined success of this annual campaign is remarkable, with more than $70 million raised over the past 20 years. Together, we are able to help people across the country when disaster strikes.”

“In what continues to be a year dominated by extreme weather events, our associates and customers rallied together to help Canadians when they needed it most,” said Rob Nicol, vice president, communications and corporate affairs at Walmart Canada. “Walmart Canada remains committed to working alongside the Red Cross assisting communities in times of disaster and wants to thank everyone who contributed to this year’s fantastic campaign.”

Disasters are unpredictable, can strike quickly without warning and can impact anyone. Being prepared in the event of a disaster or emergency can make a big difference in protecting you, your family and your home. As the largest corporate supporter of the Red Cross, Walmart Canada enables the Red Cross to be prepared to address the needs of Canadians. For tips and advice on what to do before, during, and after a disaster, please visit www.redcross.ca/ready.

About the Canadian Red Cross

Here in Canada and overseas, the Red Cross stands ready to help people before, during and after a disaster. As a member of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement – which is made up of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, the International Committee of the Red Cross and 192 national Red Cross and Red Crescent societies – the Canadian Red Cross is dedicated to helping people and communities in Canada and around the world in times of need and supporting them in strengthening their resilience.

About Walmart Canada

Walmart Canada operates a chain of more than 400 stores nationwide serving 1.5 million customers each day. Walmart Canada's flagship online store, Walmart.ca is visited by 1.5 million customers daily. With more than 100,000 associates, Walmart Canada is one of Canada's largest employers and is ranked one of the country's top 10 most influential brands. Walmart Canada was recently recognized as a LinkedIn Top Company of 2022 and was also named one of Canada’s most popular brands (based on Google searches). Walmart Canada's extensive philanthropy program is focused on supporting Canadian families in need, and since 1994 Walmart Canada has raised and donated more than $650 million to Canadian charities. Additional information can be found at walmartcanada.ca and on Walmart Canada's social media pages – Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

Media Contacts:

Canadian Red Cross:

English Media Line: 1-877-599-9602

French Media Line: 1-888-418-9111

Walmart Canada:

Felicia Fefer, Corporate Affairs, Felicia.Fefer@walmart.com