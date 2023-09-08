DHEC Celebrates Grand Opening of New Laurens Public Health Department Location

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

Sept. 8, 2023



LAURENS, S.C. — Today, Friday, Sept. 8, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) celebrated the grand opening of its new public health department serving Laurens County at 3 Catherine Street in Laurens.

A press conference and formal ribbon-cutting ceremony with agency leadership and staff were followed by guided tours of the new facility and an informational data walk featuring charts focusing on county-specific public health demographics, key issues, trends, and recommendations for the road ahead. The new facility replaces the previous location (add address).

“Today marks the closing of one chapter in the public health history of Laurens County and the beginning of a brand-new one with the opening of this beautiful new facility that allows us to expand the services we offer and improve the quality of care we provide for Laurens County residents for decades to come,” said Dr. Edward Simmer, DHEC Director.



DHEC officials and community partners cut the ribbon on the new Laurens Health Department during a grand-opening celebration

The new facility will provide key public health services to the community, including immunizations, family planning, and low-cost testing for sexually transmitted diseases, as well as services to clients of the state’s Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) program. Appointments for these services can be made by calling 855-472-3432 or by using DHEC’s webchat option available at scdhec.gov.

"Providing safe, convenient access to essential public health services is one critical way we are addressing the needs of our communities," said Kandi Fredere, PhD, DHEC’s Upstate Regional Health Director. "DHEC is a proud member of the Laurens community, and we look forward to continuing to provide quality public health services to our residents."

In addition to client-based services, DHEC staff at this location will also perform essential non-clinical work that helps protect people’s health, such as disease surveillance, epidemiology, and public health preparedness.

