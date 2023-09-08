Maryland 2023 Black Bear Hunt Lottery Results Announced

September 8, 2023

Illustration by Larry Smail for the Maryland Department of Natural Resources.

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources has announced the lottery results for the 2023 black bear hunt. Having been selected by random drawing, the 950 successful applicants will receive a permit valid for the six-day hunting season open from October 23-28 in Allegany, Frederick, Garrett, and Washington counties.

“The black bear hunt provides a unique opportunity for hunters to pursue one of our greatest natural resources here in the state and contribute to the management of the species,” Wildlife and Heritage Service Acting Director Karina Stonesifer said. “Congratulations to those successful applicants – we wish you all good luck and safe hunting during our 20th annual black bear season.”

Successful applicants will receive an email or letter in the mail with further instructions on how to finalize the permitting process. As a reminder, permittees are allowed to designate up to two sub-permittees that must be specified prior to the hunt. Any successful applicant that has not received a notification by Sept. 20, 2023 should email blackbear.dnr@maryland.gov or call 301-334-4255.