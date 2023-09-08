Special Needs Children Show Off Their Wrestling Abilities at the 22nd Annual Timmy Takedown
Dr. Doom and his team of wrestlers will take to the ring to try to defeat the children as they show off their unique abilities despite their disabilities.
Don't worry Rocket Ben is here to save the day from Dr. Doom”KIRKLIN, IN, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Mark your calendars for the 22nd annual Timmy Takedown for Saturday, October 14, 2023 in Kirklin, Indiana. The event will start around 1:00 PM EST. This is the most heartwarming event of the year. You will be sore from smiling and cheering on these amazing kids as they take the focus off their disabilities and showcase their wrestling ABILITIES for the day! The Timmy Takedown is an annual highlight for many of these repeat wrestlers that dream of one day being a professional wrestler. Dr. Doom, aka, Dr. Chuck Dietzen is pediatric rehab doctor and the founder of Timmy Global Health. "It's amazing to watch these kids facing many daily health challenges, get in a professional wrestling ring and fundraise for children across the world", Dr. Dietzen explaining why this wrestling event is so important to him.
— Benjamin Grayson, 10 year old, Timmy Takedown Wreslter
The Timmy Takedown is an annual event for children with many different disabilities to showcase their amazing abilities against professional wrestlers in a ring. Besides watching some incredible wrestlers showcase their abilities, we will be hosting a health fair at Kirklin's Fall Festival. There are several opportunities for you to join us, from sponsoring a wrestler to volunteering at the event.
Main Event Sponsors include Farmer’s Bank and International School of Indiana Timmy Chapter. Title Sponsors include Stephenson Rife, LLP. Wrestler sponsors include Gary and Marcia Angstadt, Conner Insurance, FME Studios, Kenney Orthopedics, Topping Dental, and Watch us Farm.
About Timmy Global Health:
Timmy Global Health, Winners of the 2022 Kiwanis International Service Medal, is an Indiana not-for-profit, primarily donor funded. Timmy was started in Indiana by Dr. Chuck Dietzen who had an idea to help provide healthcare globally and to train the next generation of global health leaders. In 2010, Dr. Mercy Obeime merged her Mercy Foundation joining Dr. Chuck Dietzen and expanding our global reach. Timmy supports care sites across the United States and in Latin America and Africa. Timmy has served over 200,000 patients through Medical Service Trips and local follow-up care.
With over 15 active high school and collegiate chapters across the nation, we continue to engage student volunteers and empower communities for better health outcomes working across the US and internationally in the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Guatemala, and Nigeria.
Thank you again to our Main Event Sponsors The Farmers Bank and The International School of Indiana Timmy Chapter.
Melissa Dulaney
Timmy Global Health, Inc
+1 317-920-1822
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram