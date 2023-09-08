Submit Release
SB413 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Transportation and Local Government - 2023-09-08

WISCONSIN, September 8 - An Act to amend 236.13 (1) (e); and to create 86.074 of the statutes; Relating to: highway setback areas and the Department of Transportation's authority to approve subdivision plats. (FE)

Status: S - Transportation and Local Government

Important Actions (newest first)

