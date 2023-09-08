Submit Release
News Search

There were 517 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 473,133 in the last 365 days.

SB417 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Judiciary and Public Safety - 2023-09-08

WISCONSIN, September 8 - An Act to repeal 66.0501 (1); to amend 66.0511 (title); and to create 66.0511 (1) (am), 66.0511 (1) (ar), 66.0511 (1) (c) and 66.0511 (4) of the statutes; Relating to: eligibility for appointment as a law enforcement or correctional officer.

Status: S - Judiciary and Public Safety

Important Actions (newest first)

/2023/proposals/reg/sen/bill/sb417

You just read:

SB417 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Judiciary and Public Safety - 2023-09-08

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more