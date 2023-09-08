Submit Release
SB419 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Health - 2023-09-08

WISCONSIN, September 8 - An Act to amend 459.01 (5) and 459.10 (1) (intro.); and to create 459.01 (1b) and 459.115 of the statutes; Relating to: practice of fitting and dealing in hearing aids, certification of hearing instrument specialists to engage in cerumen management, and granting rule-making authority. (FE)

Status: S - Health

9/8/2023 Sen. Read first time and referred to Committee on Health  

