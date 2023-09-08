Submit Release
SB420 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Licensing, Constitution and Federalism - 2023-09-08

WISCONSIN, September 8 - An Act to create 106.13 (2m) (q), 256.12 (5) (c), 256.15 (6) (d) and 256.15 (8) (dm) of the statutes; Relating to: eligibility of certain minors for licensure as emergency medical services practitioners and certification as emergency medical responders, providing an exemption from emergency rule procedures, and extending the time limit for emergency rule procedures. (FE)

Status: S - Licensing, Constitution and Federalism

Important Actions (newest first)

