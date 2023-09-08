George Heyman, Minister of Environment and Climate Change Strategy, has released the following statement:

“Over the past two weeks, we have had continued discussions with Lil’wat and N’Quatqua First Nations about access to Joffre Lakes Provincial Park.

“Today, we have decided to keep the park closed until Sept. 15.

“This additional week will allow for productive discussions to continue toward a collaborative resolution that supports reconciliation.

“Our government’s goal is to find an agreement that will give space and privacy for cultural activities, while ensuring public access to the park in a responsible and sustainable manner.

“We thank the Nations for continuing these discussions with us. We acknowledge that this decision has an impact on people’s plans and are working hard to provide certainty for everyone through a mutually acceptable agreement.”