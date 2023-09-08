WISCONSIN, September 8 - An Act to renumber and amend 48.67; to amend 48.65 (3) (a); and to create 48.67 (1b) and 48.67 (2m) of the statutes; Relating to: the regulation of large family child care centers. (FE)
Status: S - Mental Health, Substance Abuse Prevention, Children and Families
Important Actions (newest first)
/2023/proposals/reg/sen/bill/sb422
You just read:
SB422 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Mental Health, Substance Abuse Prevention, Children and Families - 2023-09-08
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.