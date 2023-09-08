First youth outreach centre launches in Downtown Eastside

CANADA, September 8 - Young people struggling with housing instability, mental and physical-health challenges in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside (DTES) will have access to more and improved mental-health and substance-use supports with the launch of the first DTES Youth Outreach Centre.

The DTES Youth Outreach Centre, operated by Vancouver Coastal Health (VCH) and located at 786 Powell St., will save lives by connecting young people from 15 to 24 to crucial mental-health and substance-use supports. Approximately 75% of serious mental-health issues emerge before the age of 25.

“Young people have faced significant challenges over the last few years and their well-being continues to be our top priority,” said Jennifer Whiteside, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions. “The Downtown Eastside Youth Outreach Centre, which is the first of its kind, will help connect young people to the supports they need and deserve on their journey to wellness, as our government continues to build a system of mental-health and addictions care from the ground up.”

The new centre is ideally located in the DTES. To help create a culturally safe space, VCH collaborated with three Coast Salish artists, including a youth artist, who painted murals that adorn the site’s walls. In addition to office space for the team, it has a kitchen, small lounge, computer and phone access for clients, as well as snacks and supplies.

In addition to the centre, the Province is expanding the multi-disciplinary outreach team from two workers to eight, including mental-health and substance-use nurses, youth care workers, Indigenous peer advocate and social workers.

“Meeting this population where they are is fundamental to the work we’re doing,” said Emily Giguere, VCH clinical planner for Youth Substance Use Services. “They are sometimes difficult to find. They may not have a fixed address or phone number and they are often distrustful of the health-care system. It’s the best way to connect them to the care they need, where and when they need it. However, the goal has always been to have a home base: a safe, welcoming hub where the team works from and where clients can easily find them.”

The team heads out to the streets of Vancouver to meet vulnerable youth where they are, find and build a rapport with them, and connect them to mental-health, addictions and health-care services. These teams also distribute harm-reduction supplies, such as naloxone, as well as basic necessities such as sleeping bags, socks, food and drinks.

“We know that homelessness can contribute to mental-health challenges for people living in B.C. and that mental-health issues can contribute to people losing their homes,” said Ravi Kahlon, Minister of Housing. “Addressing these needs early is a key step in creating stability for people and in breaking the cycle of homelessness. This centre will not only benefit individuals, but the families and friends of individuals, and I am proud to see our government take action that will have a positive impact on the lives of vulnerable people in our population.”

Enhancing supports for young people living with mental-health and addiction challenges is an integral part of A Pathway to Hope, B.C.’s road map for building a comprehensive system of mental-health and addiction care for British Columbians.

Quotes:

Joan Phillip, MLA for Vancouver-Mount Pleasant –

“There is an urgent need to support young people with mental-health challenges across the province. The Downtown Eastside Youth Outreach Centre will be a place vulnerable youth can find the mental-health, addictions and health-care services they need to not only survive, but thrive.”

Bob Chapman, vice-president of Vancouver community, Vancouver Coastal Health –

“We have a number of outreach teams in VCH serving people who are underhoused and not well connected to our health-care system. But the DTES Youth Outreach team is unique and the new office and drop-in space is the first of its kind. This culturally safe and welcoming space provides young people with the care and connection they need to lead safer, healthier lives.”

Learn More:

Learn about A Pathway to Hope, government’s vision for mental-health and addictions care in B.C.: https://news.gov.bc.ca/releases/2021MMHA0049-001787