Submit Release
News Search

There were 529 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 473,119 in the last 365 days.

SB426 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Mental Health, Substance Abuse Prevention, Children and Families - 2023-09-08

WISCONSIN, September 8 - An Act to amend 16.705 (1b) (d) and 16.71 (5r); and to create 71.05 (6) (a) 30., 71.05 (6) (b) 57. and 224.55 of the statutes; Relating to: creating a child care reimbursement account program, providing an income tax subtraction for certain contributions to a child care reimbursement account, and granting rule-making authority. (FE)

Status: S - Mental Health, Substance Abuse Prevention, Children and Families

Important Actions (newest first)

/2023/proposals/reg/sen/bill/sb426

You just read:

SB426 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Mental Health, Substance Abuse Prevention, Children and Families - 2023-09-08

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more