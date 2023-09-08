SB430 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Labor, Regulatory Reform, Veterans and Military Affairs - 2023-09-08

WISCONSIN, September 8 - An Act to amend 111.322 (2m) (a) and 111.322 (2m) (b); and to create 103.09, 106.54 (11) and 111.91 (2) (gp) of the statutes; Relating to: requiring an employer to provide reasonable break time and accommodations for an employee who is breastfeeding the employee's child to express breast milk for the child. (FE)