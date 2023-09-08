Participation in the military parade in honor of the 32nd anniversary of state independence and the 30th anniversary of the establishment of the Armed Forces

TAJIKISTAN, September 8 - On September 8, a military parade was held in the "Istiqlol" Square of the country's capital with the participation of the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, in honor of the 32nd anniversary of state independence and the 30th anniversary of the establishment of the Armed Forces of Tajikistan.

The celebration of the national holiday began in a solemn atmosphere with the passing of nearly 20,000 military personnel of the Armed Forces, personnel of law enforcement agencies - defenders of the independence of the Motherland, the borders of the sovereign state and protectors of law and order.

The President of the Republic of Tajikistan, the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Army General Emomali Rahmon, was welcomed by the Chairman of the Majlisi milli Majlisi Oli of the Republic of Tajikistan, Mayor of the city of Dushanbe Rustam Emomali, and the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Tajikistan, Colonel-General Sherali Mirzo, at the capital's Independence Square.

To welcome the Honorable Head of State, Emomali Rahmon, the personal staff of the Air Military Orchestra performed a ceremonial music entitled "Navoi iftikhor" (Melody of Pride).

The grand ceremony started with the introduction of the National Flag of the Republic of Tajikistan to the venue.

It is worth mentioning that the National Flag has a special status in the Armed Forces of the Republic of Tajikistan. All political and cultural events in the National Army, as a permanent ritual of the military, begin with the introduction of the National Flag.

Before the military parade, the servicemen of the honor guard company of the Supply and Management Regiment of the General Staff of the Armed Forces carried the National Flag of the Republic of Tajikistan, as a sacred symbol, in front of the participants of the military parade and placed it in the front line of the teams.

Then, the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Tajikistan, Colonel-General Sherali Mirzo, reported to the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, General of Army Emomali Rahmon, on the readiness of the military units for the military parade.

The President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, greeted the staff and congratulated them on the 32nd anniversary of state independence and the 30th anniversary of the establishment of the Armed Forces.

Honorable Head of State Emomali Rahmon made a meaningful speech and deliberated on protecting the achievements of the independent state and the peaceful atmosphere of this paradise country.

First of all, Honorable Head of State Emomali Rahmon sincerely congratulated all the noble people of Tajikistan, the personnel of the Armed Forces, other military structures, law enforcement officers and participants of the military parade - officers and soldiers - in honor of these two great holidays.

It was emphasized that our dear Tajikistan, even in the first days of achieving the thousand-year dream of the people, i.e. independence and freedom, due to the intrigues and conspiracies of domestic and foreign traitors and villains, faced a terrible and very heavy blow in history - an imposed civil war.

"Thanks to their eternal wisdom and strong determination, the people of our country passed that tragic trial and showed the people that they can unite under the flag of independence, take possession of their country, free their homeland from all kinds of problems and trials and make it prosperous and progressive", stated the Honorable President of the country Emomali Rahmon.

The grateful people of Tajikistan and the Government of the country are always proud of the patriotic service of the country's military and their courage and bravery in the path to fulfilling the sacred mission of safeguarding peace, security of the society and the state, protecting the borders and land of their independent state, and always honor the good name of the young men who sacrificed their lives in this path.

The President of the country, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, mentioned that the State and the Government of the country, from the beginning of the independence period until now, using all the resources and opportunities and taking into account the complex and sensitive situation of the region and the modern world, have implemented all measures to increase the level of combat readiness of the Armed Forces and the country's defense capacity.

The leaders of the Armed Forces, other military structures and law enforcement agencies of the country are obliged to take all necessary measures in the complex political conditions of the world to ensure the reliable protection of the state border, the security of the society and the state, the peaceful life of the people and to maintain the combat readiness of units at a high level.

Honorable President of the country Emomali Rahmon emphasized that the personnel of the Armed Forces and law enforcement officers should always remember that the progress of the state and prosperity of the Motherland can only be possible if there is peace and tranquility, political stability and security of the society and the state.

At the end of the speech, the Head of State confidently stated that the officers and soldiers of the Armed Forces of the independent Tajikistan will continue to be loyal to the military oath, to the state, the nation and the Motherland, and will fulfill their duties and their sacred mission, i.e. protecting the independence and freedom of the Motherland, guarding the borders and territory of the state, the sovereignty of Tajiks and the peaceful life of the dear people of the country with a high sense of nationalism and a warm feeling of patriotism.

After the speech of the Head of State and during the performance of the National Anthem, 30 shells were fired from cannons at the same time.

Then, by order of the commander of the parade, the military parade of 20,000 personnel of the Armed Forces, units of the power structures, law enforcement agencies and women and men of the Armed Forces started.

Under the music of the air-military orchestra, the personnel of the military units and units of the Armed Forces, units of the power structures and law enforcement agencies of the country entered the event site in teams and paraded before the podium of the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Honorable General of the Army Emomali Rahmon.

Students of the Military Lyceum, officers of the Central Office of the Ministry of Defense, the General Staff of the Armed Forces, officers and soldiers of the National Guard of the Republic of Tajikistan, personnel of the Ground Forces, Rapid Action Forces, Air Force and Air Defense Forces, officers of the special services under the President of the Republic Tajikistan, cadets of higher military educational institutions subordinate to power structures and law enforcement agencies, special purpose units of the State Committee for National Security, Committee for Emergency Situations and Civil Defense, Internal Troops, Border Troops, women and men of the Armed Forces, personnel of law enforcement agencies, members of military departments under state higher professional education institutions of the Republic of Tajikistan and other power structures of the country actively participated in the military parade.