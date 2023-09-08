Opening of a new residential building for military personnel in Choryakkoron village of Rudaki district

TAJIKISTAN, September 8 - On September 8, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, and the Chairman of the Majlisi milli Majlisi Oli of the Republic of Tajikistan, Mayor of Dushanbe, Honorable Rustam Emomali, commissioned a new residential building for military personnel in the village of Choryakkoron, Rudaki district.

Here, the President of the country, Emomali Rahmon, first presented the apartment keys to the employees of the Military Hospital of the National Guard of the Republic of Tajikistan.

The officers and their families, who were gifted new residential apartments on the eve of celebrating the glorious national holiday - the 32nd anniversary of state independence, expressed their gratitude to the Leader of the Nation for their constant care and support.

The facility, along with sports and playgrounds for children, was built on a total area of more than 5,000 square meters and consists of two floors, 24 apartments and other auxiliary buildings.

Construction work on this facility began in 2019 with the involvement of more than 70 local workers and specialists. Today, the new building was put into use in a ceremonial atmosphere with high quality and meeting architectural and construction requirements, which is considered a worthy holiday gift for the employees of this military institution.

There are 16 one-room apartments and 8 two-room apartments in the new residential building, each of which is fully furnished with modern equipment and household appliances.

With the constant support and care of the great Leader of the Nation, Emomali Rahmon, during the last 20 years, nearly 500 employees of the National Guard of the Republic of Tajikistan were provided with service apartments, and today they are faithfully serving to protect the independent state.

Honorable Head of State Emomali Rahmon, while familiarizing himself with the conditions of the new service building and having a sincere conversation with the National Guard employees, who today serve and work faithfully to protect the borders of the Motherland and health of society and young men in the Military Hospital, emphasized that the improvement of the necessary infrastructure and provision of decent living conditions for the employees of military structures is always in the center of attention of the State and the Government of the country, and important measures are being implemented in this direction step by step.

In the courtyard of the newly constructed building for the training of the officers of the Military Hospital of the National Guard, a sports field for playing mini-football, volleyball, basketball and a playground for children with all the necessary equipment has been built, so that the residents here will be able to relax and keep fit while doing various sports.

In the continuation of the construction works, in order to fully provide the building and residential apartments with heat in the winter, a special facility with modern energy-efficient electrical equipment has been installed.

It is worth emphasizing that 24 officers who gained service apartments are currently working in the Military Hospital of the National Guard, and their contribution to the protection of public health, including the prevention and treatment of various diseases, is significant.

During the state independence, with the direct attention and support of the Leader of the Nation, the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, the main building and its auxiliary rooms were completely updated and the conditions of medical services were adapted to the needs of the time.

The military hospital of the National Guard consists of neurological, infectious, skin, internal medicine, physiotherapy, intensive care and other auxiliary rooms. Experienced specialists are involved in timely treatment of patients and conducting operations.