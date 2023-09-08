Ceremony of conferring military ranks to military personnel and law enforcement officers

TAJIKISTAN, September 8 - Today, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, awarded the highest military rank of "major general" and the rank of "state advisor of justice of the 3rd degree" to a number of military personnel of the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Prosecutor General's Office, the Agency for State Financial Control and Combating Corruption of the Republic of Tajikistan and the Central Committee of Public Organization of Defense Aid of the Republic of Tajikistan.

During the conversation, the President of the country expressed that the military personnel of the Armed Forces, law and order enforcement agencies and other military units showed courage and high patriotism skills during the independence period and played an effective role in ensuring security and stability, protecting the achievements of the nation and the overall unity.

"The Government of the country also constantly appreciates the services of the loyal, courageous and persistent sons of the Motherland, and they are provided with decent conditions for service and life," - the Leader of the Nation emphasized.