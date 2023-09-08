Congratulations from the leaders of foreign countries to the President of the Republic of Tajikistan on the occasion of the Independence Day of the Republic of Tajikistan

TAJIKISTAN, September 8 - In connection with the celebration of the 32nd anniversary of state independence of the Republic of Tajikistan, the Founder of Peace and National Unity – Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, is receiving heartfelt congratulations from the heads of state and government of foreign countries, leaders of various international and regional organizations, as well as prominent state and public figures.

The congratulatory telegram of the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin reads:

“Dear Emomali Sharifovich,

Please accept sincere congratulations on the occasion of the national holiday - Independence Day of the Republic of Tajikistan.

Your country is successfully advancing along the path of socio-economic development, playing a constructive role in resolving important issues on the regional and international agenda.

Relations between Russia and Tajikistan are based on the principles of strategic partnership and alliance. Fruitful bilateral cooperation is expanding in various fields, and coordination of efforts within the framework of the CIS, the CSTO, the SCO and other multilateral structures is yielding good results.

I am convinced that the further enhancement of the entire range of Russian-Tajik ties fully meets the interests of our friendly peoples and is in line with strengthening peace, security and stability in Central Asia.

From the bottom of my heart I wish you, dear Emomali Sharifovich, good health and success, and all the citizens of Tajikistan - well-being and prosperity.”

President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping stated the following in his congratulatory telegram addressed to the Head of our state:

"Dear Mr. President,

On the occasion of the 32nd anniversary of the independence of the Republic of Tajikistan, let me express my sincere congratulations and best wishes to you and the friendly people of Tajikistan. I am sure that under your leadership the Republic of Tajikistan will achieve new successes along the path of development.

In May this year, you paid a state visit to China and took part in the China and Central Asia Summit. We held a fruitful meeting and thorough exchange of views on the development of bilateral relations and topical international and regional issues, reached broad agreements, and jointly announced the construction of a Common Destiny Community between China and Tajikistan in the spirit of eternal friendship, solidarity and mutual benefit.

I highly value China-Tajikistan relations, cherish the established close business ties and strong personal friendship with you, and I am ready to make joint efforts to deepen cooperation between the two countries in various fields and bring China-Tajikistan relations to a new level.

I wish prosperity and progress to friendly Tajikistan, and happiness and well-being to its people.”

The congratulatory message from the President of the United States of America, Joseph Biden, reads:

“Dear Mr. President:

On behalf of the people of the United States, I send our best wishes to you and the people of Tajikistan as you celebrate the 32nd year of Tajikistan's independence.

The partnership between Tajikistan and the United States has helped build a brighter future for our people, and people around the world. Together, we have expanded our regional security and counterterrorism work. We have worked in lockstep to tackle global challenges and support inclusive economic growth. And, the United States supports Tajikistan's leadership in the climate sphere, including your work to advance water security—an issue that matters to the security and prosperity of people everywhere.

Over the coming year, I look forward to further strengthening the ties between our nations as we work to advance our shared priorities. And, I wish you a joyful national holiday”

The congratulatory telegram of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev reads as follows:

“Dear Emomali Sharifovich!

I am sincerely glad to congratulate you and the people of Tajikistan on the 32nd anniversary of the independence of the Republic of Tajikistan and convey my best wishes.

Under your wise leadership, thanks to systemic and comprehensive reforms aimed at ensuring sustainable growth, fraternal Tajikistan is making significant progress today.

We are glad that as a result of the consistent development of the economy, the growth of the welfare of the population, an active foreign policy at the global and regional levels, the authority of Tajikistan is growing in the international arena.

Close fraternal ties and good neighborly relations between the Uzbek and Tajik peoples have been developing in an unprecedented way in recent years.

I am very pleased that our high-level dialogues are becoming regular, and our strategic partnership and allied relations are deepening.

Your Excellency!

I am sure that in the coming days we will determine in the city of Dushanbe the priorities of our bilateral and multilateral cooperation within the framework of the Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia and the next meeting of the Council of Heads of Founding States of the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea.

On the occasion of this happy and remarkable day, I wish you good health, family happiness and inexhaustible strength, new successes in your responsible state activities, and peace, prosperity and progress to the fraternal people of Tajikistan.”

The President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stated in his congratulatory telegram:

“Dear Emomali Sharipovich!

On behalf of the people of Kazakhstan and personally, I cordially congratulate you and all fraternal Tajikistan on Independence Day.

This significant date in the history of your country is a symbol of unity, freedom and high patriotism, which serves as an unshakable basis for the further strengthening of statehood and sovereignty.

The high achievements of modern Tajikistan in the political, socio-economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres are inextricably linked with your far-sighted policy and creative activity. I am convinced that under your strong leadership, successfully implementing important initiatives and large-scale reforms, Tajikistan will continue its path towards sustainable development and progress.

Availing this opportunity, I note with great satisfaction the high dynamics of the Kazakh-Tajik cooperation, which is being filled with new content and fully corresponds to the level of strategic partnership and alliance.

I am sure that thanks to joint efforts, the multifaceted relations between Kazakhstan and Tajikistan will continue to be comprehensively strengthened for the benefit and in the interests of our countries and peoples.

On this solemn day, I wish you, dear Emomali Sharipovich, further success in responsible state activities, and well-being and prosperity to the fraternal people of Tajikistan.”

The congratulatory message of Nursultan Nazarbayev, the first President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, notes the following:

“Dear Emomali Sharifovich!

Please accept my heartfelt congratulations on the occasion of the Independence Day of the Republic of Tajikistan.

Thanks to your many years of skillful leadership, the Republic has reached great heights in strengthening its statehood, ensuring economic growth and social protection of the population.

It is gratifying to observe the development of Kazakh-Tajik relations, in the promotion of which you have made a special contribution to the level of allied cooperation.

Taking this opportunity, dear Emomali Sharifovich, I wish you and all the fraternal people of Tajikistan well-being, prosperity and further success in achieving your goals.”

President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedow stated the following in his congratulatory telegram:

“Dear Emomali Sharifovich!

I have the honor to convey to you and all the fraternal people of your country my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes on the occasion of your country's Independence Day.

The Republic of Tajikistan has achieved great success in all spheres of social and political life and new heights in the economic development of the country, and has also gradually strengthened its authority in the international arena.

Turkmenistan attaches great importance to the expansion and development of bilateral relations with the Republic of Tajikistan. It is gratifying to note that our countries are successfully coordinating actions in the political, diplomatic, trade, economic, cultural, humanitarian, and other spheres. I am firmly convinced that bilateral cooperation through our joint efforts will continue to develop and deepen for the benefit of our fraternal peoples.

Taking this pleasant opportunity, I sincerely wish you, dear Emomali Sharifovich, good health, happiness and well-being, and peace, further progress and prosperity to the fraternal people of the Republic of Tajikistan.”

The congratulatory message of the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow states the following:

“Dear Emomali Sharifovich!

I am honored to extend to you and through you to all the fraternal people of the Republic of Tajikistan my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes on the occasion of the Independence Day of your country.

During the years of independence, under your leadership, significant successes have been achieved in the political and economic life of the country, and vigorous activity in the international arena has led to an increase in the authority of the modern Republic of Tajikistan.

It is gratifying to note the high level of bilateral relations, which clearly reflects the fruitful cooperation and close interaction between our countries in the widest range of areas. I am firmly convinced that the Turkmen-Tajik relations, based on the principles of friendship, trust and mutual understanding, will continue to develop and strengthen for the benefit of our peoples.

Availing this pleasant occasion, dear Emomali Sharifovich. I wish you good health, happiness and success in your responsible activities, and peace, progress and further prosperity to the fraternal people of Tajikistan.”

The President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov sent the following congratulatory telegram:

“Dear Emomali Sharifovich,

On behalf of the people of Kyrgyzstan and on my own behalf, I congratulate you on the Independence Day of the Republic of Tajikistan.

During the years of independence, Tajikistan has made significant progress towards strengthening statehood, increasing the well-being of the people and raising the country's prestige in the international arena.

I am confident that relations between the two countries will be strengthened and deepened in line with mutual trust, friendship and good neighborliness.

Dear Emomali Sharipovich, I wish you good health, prosperity and success in your state activities, and peace and development to the people of Tajikistan.”

President of the Republic of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko sent the following congratulatory telegram:

“Dear Emomali Sharifovich,

Please accept heartfelt congratulations from me personally and from the entire Belarusian people on the occasion of the national holiday.

The Republic of Tajikistan can rightfully be proud of the impressive results achieved over the past decades in state building, raising the standard of living of the population, strengthening its position in the region and in the world.

Belarus highly appreciates the existing level of bilateral relations based on friendship, trust and mutual benefit.

With special warmth, I remember our meeting in hospitable and sunny Dushanbe in October 2022. I am sincerely convinced that the specific agreements adopted as a result of it will serve the economic progress of the two countries, the growth of the well-being of citizens.

From the bottom of my heart I wish you, dear Emomali Sharifovich, good health, happiness, new achievements in your creative activity, and stability and prosperity to the fraternal people of Tajikistan.”

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev wrote the following in his congratulatory telegram:

“Dear Emomali Sharifovich!

It is a great pleasure for me, to convey to you and through you to your people on behalf of myself and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, the most sincere congratulations and good wishes on the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of Tajikistan - Independence Day.

As a friendly country, we are particularly pleased that, under your wise leadership, Tajikistan is ensuring significant achievements in strengthening statehood, social and economic progress, and enhancing its reputation on the international scene.

The current level of our interstate relations stems from the mutual feeling of sympathy, respect and trust that our peoples have nurtured for each other throughout the history of their relations. Our mutual visits at the highest level, regular meetings, numerous documents signed and covering various fields determine the dynamic and successful development of our bilateral relations and cooperation.

I am sure that by effectively using the favorable conditions available for expanding the scope of Azerbaijani-Tajik relations, we will achieve the strengthening and deepening of mutually beneficial cooperation both on a bilateral and multilateral basis.

Dear Emomali Sharifovich, on such a significant day I wish you good health, happiness and success in activity, and the fraternal people of Tajikistan - constant well-being and prosperity.”

The congratulatory message of the President of the French Republic Emmanuel Macron reads as follows:

“Dear Mr. President,

On the occasion of the 32nd anniversary of the independence of Tajikistan, I am pleased to address you and all the Tajik people with the most sincere wishes of happiness, prosperity and peace.

France and Tajikistan have long-standing friendly relations, and in this regard, it was a great honor for me to host you in Paris in 2019 and 2021, especially remembering the joint inauguration of the magnificent exhibition “Tajikistan, the land of golden rivers”. I am also pleased to note the development of our cultural relations and the expansion our university and research partnerships.

France is committed to regional stability and economic development in Central Asia. Now more than ever, it is important for us to maintain these relations of friendship between our two peoples and to maintain an intensified dialogue on political and security issues. Be sure that in the person of France you will find an interlocutor who is all in the attention.

Please accept, Mr. President, the assurances of my deep esteem.”

The congratulatory message of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud states the following:

"Dear brother,

Your Excellency Emomali Rahmon,

President of the Republic of Tajikistan.

May the Almighty save you!

Assalamu alaikum wa rahmatullahi wa barakatuhu,

I am pleased to sincerely congratulate Your Excellency on the occasion of the Independence Day of your country and wish you good health and happiness, as well as further progress and prosperity to the Government and people of the fraternal Republic of Tajikistan.”

The President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Dr. Arif Alvi sent the following congratulatory telegram:

"Your Excellency,

Please accept my sincere congratulations on the occasion of the 32nd anniversary of state independence of the Republic of Tajikistan.

The Islamic Republic of Pakistan highly appreciates its historical and fraternal relations with the Republic of Tajikistan and is ready to raise them to a new strategic level for the benefit of the two fraternal countries.

It is a matter of great satisfaction that in recent years Pakistani-Tajik relations have shown a trend of further improvement.

Our ties have also been strengthened through our joint efforts to ensure peace and prosperity in the region.

Taking this opportunity, I wish you good health, and consistent development and further progress to the people of the Republic of Tajikistan.

Please accept, Your Excellency, the assurances of my deepest respect for you.”

In his congratulatory telegram Emperor of Japan Naruhito notes the following:

"Your Excellency,

President of the Republic of Tajikistan,

On the occasion of the Independence Day of the Republic of Tajikistan, I am very pleased to convey to Your Excellency my sincere congratulations and good wishes of happiness and prosperity to the people of your country.”

Congratulatory telegrams addressed to the President of the country in connection with the 32nd anniversary of the state independence of the Republic of Tajikistan continue to arrive.