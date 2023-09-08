Submit Release
The Turkmen-Vietnamese inter-Ministry of Foreign Affairs consultations

08/09/2023

On September 8, 2023, political consultations were held via videoconference between the heads of the relevant departments of the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan and the Socialist Republic of Vietnam.

During the meeting, diplomats discussed the current state and prospects of Turkmen-Vietnamese relations in the political, diplomatic, trade-economic, cultural and humanitarian areas. Effective interaction between states within the framework of international and regional organizations, primarily the UN, was stated.

The sides agreed to maintain the pace of regular political consultations to exchange views on issues of bilateral relations, regional and international agenda.

In the context of intensification interstate partnership the issues of implementing further cooperation in the areas of education, science, sports, as well as cultural exchanges were discussed.

Trade and economic cooperation was marked as one of the promising vectors between Turkmenistan and Vietnam. In this regard a number of mutual events were proposed between the relevant government agencies, as well as the business communities of the two countries.

