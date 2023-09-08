Maryland State Police Investigating Fatal Two-Vehicle Crash In Washington County

September 8, 2023

(HAGERSTOWN, MD) – Maryland State Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash, in which two people died Thursday evening in Washington County.

Shortly before 9:15 p.m. on Thursday, troopers from the Maryland State Police Hagerstown Barrack responded to westbound Route 40 at McDade Road for the report of a vehicle crash. According to a preliminary investigation, a maroon 2000 Ford F-250 pickup truck, driven by Joseph Donald Guessford III, 43, of Hagerstown, Maryland struck a moped before leaving the scene.

The driver of the moped, Evan Alexander Cain, 18, and passenger, Dystanei Nickole Cain, 20, both of Hagerstown, Maryland, were declared deceased at the scene by emergency medical services personnel. Troopers located Guessford a short time later and transported him to the Hagerstown Barrack for questioning. Guessford was later released after investigators consulted with the Washington County State’s Attorney’s Office.

The Maryland State Police Crash Team is leading the investigation. Once the investigation is complete, the Crash Team will submit its findings to the Washington County State’s Attorney’s Office, which will decide on potential charges to file in this case. All lanes of westbound Route 40 at McDade Road were closed for about three hours following the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

###

