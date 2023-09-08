Deion Sanders, and Eric Dickerson, headline the nominees for the National High School Football Hall of Fame 2024 Class
The National High School Football Hall of Fame Class for 2024 is loaded with some big names.
The National High School Football Hall of Fame Foundation will be the institution that fosters the history of high school football players, coaches, teams, and contributes.”CANTON, OHIO, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The National High School Football Hall of Fame Foundation celebrated its 2023 inaugural class this past summer by enshrining 23 legendary former high school players, and coaches at McKinley Senior High School adjacent to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, which saw Jim Brown, Peyton Manning, Marcus Dupree, and others be enshrined. The event garnered national attention and drew inquiries from several cities around the nation. Various national media outlets reported on the festivities.
— Russell Johnson
15 names from the preliminary list of finalists will be announced and unveiled on December 1, 2023, at a press conference in Canton, Ohio. The 2024 National High School Football Enshrinement Weekend will host several events that include the National H.S. Football Hall of Fame Youth Camp, the National H.S Football Hall of Fame Coaches Meeting, the National High School Hall of Fame Red Jacket Luncheon, the National High School Football Hall of Fame Pre-Enshrinement Dinner Gala, the National High School Football HOF Golf Classic, and the 2024 National High School Football Enshrinement Ceremony. All events will take place in the city of Canton, from May 31, 2024, to June 2, 2024.
Recommendations for enshrinement by fans, family, coaches, and administrators will be included in our consideration for selection. Names can be submitted on our website: https://nhsfootballhof.com.
50 Eligible Candidates for the National High School Football Hall of Fame 2023 Inaugural Class:
DB Deion Sanders, North Fort HS (Fort Myers, FL)
QB Joe Namath, Beaver Falls HS (Beaver Falls, PA)
QB Chuck Ealey, Notre Dame HS (Portsmouth, OH)
QB Dan Marino, Central Catholic HS (Pittsburgh, PA)
RB Barry Sanders, Wichita North HS (Wichita, KS)
RB Ernie Davis, Elmira Free Academy (Elmira, NY)
QB Charlie Batch, Steel Valley HS (Munhall, PA)
OT Dan Dierdorf, Glenwood HS (Canton, OH)
RB Jerry Jones, North Little Rock HS (Little Rock, AR)
QB Steve Spurrier, Science Hill HS (Johnson City, TN)
QB Vince Young, Madison HS (Houston, TX)
RB Billy Sims, Hooks HS (Hooks, TX)
RB Cookie Gilchrist, Har-Brack HS (Natrona Heights, PA)
RB Don Shula, Harvey HS (Painesville, OH)
QB Doug Williams, Cheneyville HS (Zachary, LA)
WR LeBron James, St. Vincent/St. Mary HS (Akron, OH)
RB Robert Smith, Euclid HS (Euclid, OH)
QB Tim Couch, Leslie County HS (Hyden, KY)
LB Dick Butkus, Chicago Vocational (Chicago, IL)
WR Ted Ginn, Jr., Glenville HS (Cleveland, OH)
DB Rod Woodson, Snider HS (Fort Wayne, IN)
DT Alan Page, Central Catholic HS (Canton, OH)
QB Joe Mauer, Cretin-Derham Hall HS (St. Paul, MN)
RB Herschel Walker, Johnson County HS (Wrightsville, GA)
RB Bo Jackson, Mcadory HS (McCalla, AL)
RB Emmitt Smith, Escambia HS (Pensacola, FL)
WR Paul Warfield, Warren Harding HS (Warren, OH)
RB Eric Dickerson, Sealy HS (Sealy, TX)
RB Ken Hall, Sugar Land HS (Sugar Land, TX)
WR Cris Carter, Middletown HS (Middletown, OH)
OT Orlando Pace, Sandusky HS (Sandusky, OH)
RB Tony Dorsett, Hopewell HS (Aliquippa, PA)
WR Randy Moss, DuPont HS (Belle, WV)
RB Jerome Bettis, Mackenzie HS (Detroit, MI)
DT Harvey Armstong, Kashmere HS (Houston, TX)
QB Allen Iverson, Bethel HS (Hampton, VA)
LB Tom Cousineau, St. Edwards HS (Lakewood, OH)
QB Len Dawson, Alliance HS (Alliance, OH)
LB Clay Matthews, Jr., New Trier HS (Palo Alto, CA)
Coach Lee Tressel (Massillon, OH)
Coach George Curry (Berwick, PA)
Coach Chuck Kyle (St. Ignatius, OH)
Coach Joe Mucci (Jeannette, PA)
Coach Reno Saccoccia (Steubenville, OH)
Coach John McKissick (Summerville, SC)
Coach Frank Lenti (Mt. Carmel, IL)
Coach John T, Curtis, Jr., (New Orleans, LA)
Team Massillon Washington-1940 (Massillon, OH)
Team Valdosta-1980 (Valdosta, GA)
Team McKinley-1997 (Canton, OH)
LAMONT ROBINSON
National High School Football Hall of Fame
+1 313-669-8388
info@nhsfootballhof.com