Governor Shapiro Joins Students for Most Important Meal of the Day, Highlights Budget Investment in Universal Free Breakfast At Langhorne Middle School

Governor Shapiro championed the universal free breakfast program in the 2023-24 budget, securing a $46.5 million increase to provide a healthy meal to start the day for 1.7 million Pennsylvania students

More than 76,000 students in Bucks County and 800 students at Maple Point Middle School will get free breakfast thanks to this budget

Langhorne, PA – Today, Governor Josh Shapiro visited Maple Point Middle School in Bucks County to join students for breakfast and highlight budget investments in the universal free breakfast program. This program was a priority for Governor Shapiro in his first budget address, and six months into his term, the bipartisan budget delivered on his promise for Pennsylvania students to ensure they have access to healthy meals to start their day. Governor Shapiro was joined by Senator Frank Farry, Representative Joe Hogan, Representative John Galloway, Representative Tim Brennan, Representative Kathleen Tomlinson, and Bucks County Commissioners Robert Harvie and Diane Ellis-Marseglia while meeting with students and educators.

The 2023-24 budget includes a $46.5 million increase to provide universal free breakfast to Pennsylvania students and free lunch to all 22,000 students who are eligible for reduced-price lunches through the National School Lunch Program. Thanks to this budget, nearly 1.7 million students across the Commonwealth will receive free breakfast – including more than 76,000 students in Bucks County.

“I proposed providing free breakfast to Pennsylvania students in my first budget address because I believe our children need to start the day with a nutritious meal – and I know they can’t learn on an empty stomach,” said Governor Josh Shapiro. “With support from both sides of the aisle, this bipartisan budget delivers on that promise and levels the playing field by providing more than 1.7 million Pennsylvania students, including more than 1,200 students at Maple Point Middle School and more than 76,000 students across Bucks County, with free breakfast to start their day.”

As a result of the budget, all 9,527 students in the Neshaminy School District will be eligible for free breakfast, and over 6,000 additional students will now receive free breakfast – including 800 students at Maple Point Middle School and more than 76,000 students across Bucks County.

“One in eight children in Pennsylvania face hunger and food insecurity. Bucks County is not immune to that, which is why I am pleased to support the universal free breakfast program,” said Senator Frank Farry. “It was an honor to have Governor Shapiro join the students and talk about this important program in Neshaminy School District, where I graduated.”

While meeting with Maple Point students and educators, Governor Shapiro also highlighted the critical investments the bipartisan budget makes in K-12 public schools, including a $567 million increase in basic education funding (BEF) funding for Pennsylvania school districts – the largest increase in BEF in Pennsylvania history.

For more information on the investments made in this commonsense, bipartisan budget, visit shapirobudget.pa.gov.

