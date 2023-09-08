Conductive Carbon Black Market Size to Hit USD 1,113 Million, at a CAGR 7.4% by 2030 | Coherent Market Insights

According to Coherent Market Insights, the global Conductive Carbon Black Market size is projected to grow from USD 628.7 Million in 2022 to USD 1,113 Million in 2030 at CAGR of 7.4% during forecast period.

Burlingame, Sept. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Conductive Carbon Black Market size was valued at $628.7 Million in 2022, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4% from 2022 to 2030, according to a new study conducted by Coherent Market Insights, Inc. Conductive carbon black is a powdered form of carbon mainly composed of elemental carbon. It is used for enhancing electrical conductivity in different materials. Conductive carbon black is used as a filler in plastic and rubber compounds, and also in coatings and inks for improving the electrical conductivity. It is also used to offer anti-static properties.



Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

In May 2020, Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. announced to have commenced a novel logistics center at company’s biggest manufacturing plant in Germany. With this new facility, Orion is likely to boost its business in Europe.

Global conductive carbon black market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period. The conductive carbon black market is growing rapidly in response to the increasing demand for conductive carbon black from plastic due to its thermal conductivity, antistatic properties, and high strength.

On the basis of Application, Paints & Coatings Segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period and this is attributed to the increasing growth of paints and coatings industry and increasing adoption of conductive carbon black due to its lucrative properties.

On the basis of Geography, Asia Pacific is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period, due to rise in adoption of conductive carbon black in for manufacturing of plastics in the region.

Key players operating in the global conductive carbon black market include Phillips Carbon Black Limited, AkzoNobel N.V., Tokai Carbon Co. Ltd, Orion Engineered Carbons, Denka Company Limited, and Cabot Corporation

Read full market research report, "Conductive Carbon Black Market, By Application (Plastics, Battery Electrodes, Paints & Coatings, Rubber, Other and by Geography, Market Size & Share Analysis - Growth Trends & Forecasts, 2022-2030", published by Coherent Market Insights.

Conductive Carbon Black Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023-2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR 7.4% 2030 Value Projection USD 1,113 million Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 USD 628.7 million Historical Data for 2018-2021 No. of Pages 120 Segments covered By Application, End-user, and Region

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Conductive Carbon Black Market:

Changing focus of carbon black companies for converting their production lines of carbon black to specialty carbon blacks is a major trend expected to boost growth of the global conductive carbon black market over the forecast period. This changing focus aims at increasing profit margins and expanding scope of applications for specialty carbon blacks. Thus this trend is likely to continue in the market over the forecast future.

Market Drivers:

Increasing demand for consumer electronics to boost the market growth

The demand for consumer electronics is increasing, as a result demand for conductive carbon black is increasing for enhancing the electrical conductivity of these devices. As per the Indian Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), the appliance and consumer electronics industry of India reached US$31.38 billion in 2017, and is likely to reach US$48.37 billion in 2022. Thus, growth of this industry is likely to boost the market growth in the coming future.

Rise in demand from the automotive industry to fuel the market growth

The demand for conductive carbon black is increasing from automotive industry for manufacturing of tires and other accessories made from rubber. As per the European Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA) June 2019 report, in 2018, the production of motor vehicles was 98.1 million across the globe and the production of passenger cars was more than 80 million globally. With increasing growth of automotive industry, the demand for conductive carbon black is increasing rapidly, which in turn is expected to boost the market growth in the near future.

Market Restrain:

Toxicity related to conductive carbon blacks to obstruct the market growth

Conductive carbon blacks possess carcinogens properties due to which it causes toxicity issues. Prolong exposure to this matter can result into irritation in respiratory tract. Thus, due to these side effects of conductive carbon black, its adoption is limited. This factor is further expected to hinder growth of the global conductive carbon black market over the forecast period.

Market Opportunities:

Increasing number of manufacturers focusing in carbon black recovery for production of tires is likely to generate growth opportunities in the global conductive carbon black market in the near future. Manufacturers are exploring affordable ways to recover and reuse carbon black for promoting sustainability. As a result, the conductive carbon black market is likely to witness multiple opportunities in the coming future.

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Conductive Carbon Black Market, By Application: Plastics Battery Electrodes Paints & Coatings Rubber Other Applications

Global Conductive Carbon Black Market, By Region: North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany Italy U.K. France Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan Australia India ASEAN South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Middle East & Africa GCC Countries Israel South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Company Profiles:

AkzoNobel N.V.

Orion Engineered Carbons

Cabot Corporation

Denka Company Limited

Tokai Carbon Co. Ltd

Phillips Carbon Black Limited

