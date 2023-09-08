Vietnamese firms urged to join Automotive World China 2023

VIETNAM, September 8 -

HÀ NỘI — The Automotive World China 2023, slated to be held October 11-13 in Chinese Shenzhen City, would provide Vietnamese businesses with opportunities to discover innovative applications, accelerate smart automation upgrading in auto manufacturing, optimise the supply chain and build new energy vehicle (NEV) and intelligent connected vehicle (ICV) products in the fast-evolving market.

Phan Quang Vinh, Marketing Manager of RX Tradex Vietnam delivered this message during a press conference in the capital city on Thursday.

Co-hosted by the Shenzhen Government and Reed Exhibitions China, the upcoming exhibition would focus on technologies and solutions for NEV, ICV and automotive engineering, Vinh said.

Covering 160,000sq.m at Shenzhen World Exhibition and Convention Centre, the mega event would host 3,000 exhibitors, of which 900 global brands would bring a number of product launches.

Up to 2,000 match-making sessions, over 50 conferences and factory visits would be held on the sideline of the event, he added.

China is the largest automotive manufacturing country and automotive market for 14 consecutive years. It is also the world's largest new energy vehicle manufacturing country and new energy vehicle market for eight consecutive years.

In the first quarter of 2023, China became the world's largest auto exporting country. — VNS