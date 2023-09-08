Celebrate the Eleventh Annual Careers in Construction Month with NCCER and Build Your Future

This month-long campaign aims to increase public awareness of construction careers and inspire the next generation of craft professionals.

Alachua, Florida, Sept. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The eleventh annual Careers in Construction Month (CICM) will be celebrated this October. Led by the National Center Construction Education and Research (NCCER) and Build Your Future (BYF), this month-long campaign aims to increase public awareness of construction careers and inspire the next generation of craft professionals.

NCCER and BYF are excited to announce the return of several popular CICM initiatives from previous years. There are numerous ways that construction companies and associations, secondary and postsecondary educational organizations, and other groups can participate in the celebrations and spread the word about careers in construction.

We encourage residents of each state, including students, to submit a proclamation request to officially proclaim October as Careers in Construction Month. In 2022, 25 states and territories issued formal proclamations. Individuals or groups who help to get CICM proclaimed in their state will be entered into a prize drawing. To find out if your state has proclaimed and how to file a proclamation request, visit the BYF website.

Industry and education groups are also encouraged to take the CICM Pledge, a commitment to create meaningful connections through classroom engagements. More than 130 organizations took the Pledge last year. All Pledge participants will be entered into a drawing for one of five $1,000 scholarships to support secondary craft training programs.

The ninth annual I BUILT THIS! (IBT) video contest, sponsored by DEWALT and Pearson, offers construction students and trainees the chance to show off their building projects. Three total winners – one each from the Secondary, Postsecondary, and People’s Choice categories – will receive a prize package valued at more than $5,000. Video entries must be uploaded to YouTube, and entrants can also share their videos on Instagram and TikTok to be eligible for a bonus prize.

In addition to these official initiatives, organizations and individuals can celebrate Careers in Construction Month online and in person in their own way. Ideas and resources can be downloaded in the 2023 CICM Social Media Kit.

To learn more, visit byf.org/cicm.

About NCCER — NCCER is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) education foundation created by the construction industry to develop standardized curriculum and assessments with portable credentials and certifications for skilled craft professionals. NCCER provides a comprehensive workforce development system that includes accreditation, training, assessment, certification and career development solutions for the construction and maintenance industries. For more information, visit www.nccer.org or contact NCCER customer service at 888.622.3720.

About Build Your Future – Build Your Future (BYF) is NCCER’s national image enhancement and recruitment initiative for the construction industry. Its mission is to recruit the next generation of craft professionals by making career and technical education a priority in secondary schools, shifting negative public perception about careers in the construction industry and providing a path from ambition, to training, to job placement as a craft professional. BYF provides a number of resources to assist industry, education and military organizations in achieving these goals. For more information, visit byf.org.

###

Justin Saylor NCCER 888.622.3720 x 6913 marketing@nccer.org