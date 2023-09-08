Bipartisan Attorneys General Announce $1.37 Billion Opioid Settlement in Principle with Kroger

Submit Release
Friday, September 8, 2023

(RALEIGH) Attorney General Josh Stein today announced that he reached an agreement in principle with Kroger that will require the grocery chain to pay $1.37 billion to participating state and local governments for its role in the opioid crisis.

“We are going to keep holding accountable the companies that created and fueled the opioid epidemic,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. “These dollars will help save lives, and we will make sure these companies can’t repeat their mistakes.”

The agreement would only be applicable to states in which Kroger operates, both under its own name or under the name of other subsidiaries. In North Carolina, Kroger owns Harris Teeter. The company also owns and operates other stores across the nation, including Dillons, Fred Meyer, Smith’s Food and Drug, Ralphs, King Soopers, Fry’s, QFC, City Market, Jay C, Pay Less, Baker’s, Gerbes, Pick ‘n Save, Metro Market, and Mariano’s.

In addition to the financial terms, a final settlement remains contingent on agreement on critical business practice changes.

The negotiations have been led by Attorneys General from North Carolina, Oregon, Tennessee, California, Colorado, Illinois, and Virginia.

