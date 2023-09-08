Attorneys Kaan Ozcelik and Adem Gokmen's New Book Sheds Light on Global Equities Markets and ADRs

Comprehensive Guidebook By Corporate Law Experts is Here to Reorganize Capital Markets



İSTANBUL, Türkiye, Sept. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaan Ozcelik and Adem Gokmen, recognized experts in the fields of corporate law, have announced their intensive work, which will serve as a valuable resource on international stock exchange, is finally ready to release. The collaborative effort of two professionals from Usul Ventures, a leading consultancy firm based in Turkey, unveils different aspects of a long-term practice about corporate law in a comprehensive guidebook that delves into the intricacies of share issuance by companies and cross-listing to international capital markets. The long-awaited release of the work, titled “Listing of Companies on International Stock Exchanges” offers a deep understanding of famous capital markets, including NYSE, NASDAQ, OTC Markets, and Borsa Istanbul, aiming to redefine the trajectory of finance.

Ozcelik and Gokmen have been working on this project to demystify the complexities of global equities markets. And the imminent release of this comprehensive guidebook is now offering European companies looking to explore new opportunities in international capital markets as it steers the way to success through pages filled with invaluable insights. The already-vast approval of this authoritative work shows that legal consultancy experts in corporate law are here to enrich the perspective of guidance in global finance.

The Thorough Study Takes Full Score from Veteran Experts

One of the book's standout features is the endorsement it received from Jakob Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President of OTC Markets. Paltrowitz praised the book, stating, "It is my honor to be able to contribute to this important work. This book provides the reader with a thoughtful yet digestible guide to better understand the global equities markets. This includes the role of exchanges, the increasing popularity of crowdfunding as the “democratization” of finance, and the importance of post-IPO trading – also known as the secondary market." Paltrowitz's endorsement adds credibility to the authors' work and highlights the book's potential to empower readers with a complete grasp of the capital markets landscape.

Another critical aspect of the book revolves around the importance of post-IPO trading, commonly referred to as the secondary market. The authors emphasize that a successful initial public offering (IPO) is just the beginning of a company's journey, and the real challenge lies in maintaining market liquidity and investor interest in the secondary market. By outlining effective strategies for post-IPO success, the book equips companies with the tools they need.

Dr. Rory Knight, Chairman of Oxford Metrica, also praised the book's focus on American Depositary Receipts (ADRs). In his endorsement, he stated, "I am delighted to provide a comment for this very timely publication." Dr. Knight's endorsement underscores the book's valuable contribution to educating European companies on the significance of ADRs and their role in accessing international capital. And this explanation aligns with the ambition of corporate law experts, Ozcelik and Gokmen, to help these entities navigate the cross-listing and seize opportunities in international markets.

The Manual Contributes Admiringly to Inform Individuals and Companies

The sweeping guidebook has importance for individuals wanting to make informed decisions on cross-listing options, as it includes the history and behavior of various global equity markets. And the authors present in-depth analysis of each exchange's distinct characteristics, trading mechanisms, and regulatory environments. By shedding light on the inner workings of these markets, Ozcelik and Gokmen enable readers to comprehend the nuances that differentiate each exchange.

Furthermore, the book delves into the growing trend of crowdfunding as a means of democratizing finance. The authors explore how the advent of crowdfunding platforms has opened up new avenues for companies and individuals. By dissecting the various crowdfunding models and their implications for businesses, Ozcelik and Gokmen provide valuable insights for entrepreneurs and investors alike.

Through “Listing of Companies on International Stock Exchanges”, Ozcelik and Gokmen combine their legal expertise and deep knowledge of capital markets to provide an encyclopedic resource for companies aiming to raise their profiles on the global stage. By offering a clear and concise overview of the capital markets, coupled with insightful analyses and practical guidance, the authors hope to empower readers to secure legal support when pursuing international market opportunities.

The launch of “Listing of Companies on International Stock Exchanges” marks a significant milestone in the field of global equities and corporate law. Readers eager to gain a competitive edge in today's interconnected financial world will find this book to be an indispensable companion in their journey towards success.

