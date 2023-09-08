HCM City, China’s Zhejiang promote cooperation among people-elected agencies

VIETNAM, September 8 -

HCM CITY — HCM City and Zhejiang Province of China have numerous opportunities to beef up cooperation among their people-elected agencies, Vice Chairman of the municipal People's Council Nguyễn Văn Dũng told Gao Xingfu, Vice Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC) of Zhejiang, during a meeting with the Chinese official on Friday.

Dũng stressed that the two sides can promote cooperation and experience sharing in building resolutions of people-elected agencies, supervisory activities, and meeting with voters.

HCM City wants to further step up cooperation with the Chinese locality in areas of mutual interest such as trade and investment promotion, thus expanding the comprehensive strategic cooperation partnership between the two countries, he stressed.

According to Dũng, in recent times, the Party and the Government, and the people of Việt Nam and China have been attaching great importance to promoting the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership between the two countries for the benefit of their people.

On the basis of the strong bilateral relationship, HCM City has established friendly cooperation ties with a number of Chinese localities, including Zhejiang, he noted, adding that municipal authorities always pay attention to further strengthening cooperative relations with Chinese localities, especially in exchanging delegations and sharing economic development experience, and people-to-people exchange.

For his part, Gao expressed pleasure at the fruitful development of the Việt Nam–China relations, especially in trade and investment, saying that leaders of the Party and the State of China in general and Zhejiang in particular always attach great importance to cooperative relations with Việt Nam, including HCM City.

He added that Zhejiang and the Vietnamese southern metropolis share many similarities in terms of geography and role in each country's economy, so they have many opportunities to expand cooperation and support each other for mutual development, such as sharing experiences in attracting foreign investment and promoting cooperation among businesses.

The Chinese official showed the desire to bolster cooperation with the People's Council of HCM City in delegation exchange, sharing experiences in voter engagement, and supervisory work, towards further solidifying and boosting the political, economic, cultural, and people-to-people cooperation between the two localities and the two nations in general. — VNS