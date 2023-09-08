Submit Release
NATO’S VILNIUS SUMMIT: THE CONSEQUENCES FOR THE ALLIES

The topic in Vilnius with the biggest impact on the Allies did not receive much attention: the radically changed requirements for NATO’s deterrence and defense posture. The Vilnius summit has blessed the new defense plans, for which the member states “commit the necessary forces, capabilities and resources”. What does this imply for the NATO countries? Dick Zandee analyses the consequences of the new NATO requirements, broken down into four themes: budgets, force structure and capability requirements, readiness, and military presence on the Eastern Flank.

Dick Zandee is Senior Research Fellow and Head of the Security Unit of the Research department of the Clingendael Institute.

 

