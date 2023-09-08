Submit Release
The 1997 Ottawa Convention and the Use of Anti-Personnel Landmines in the Ukraine War

More than 26 years have passed since the Convention on the Prohibition of the Use, Stockpiling, Production and Transfer of Anti-Personnel Mines and their Destruction of 1997, usually referred to as the Ottawa Convention, was signed. However, it has not reached its goal of eradicating such weapons since the conclusion of the agreement over 40 years ago. Indeed, it is estimated that landmines killed or maimed more than 5,500 people in 2021, mainly civilians, half of whom were children.

About the author

Pol Navarro I Serradell is part of the Legal Department at Finabel – European Army Interoperability Centre.

The 1997 Ottawa Convention and the Use of Anti-Personnel Landmines in the Ukraine War

