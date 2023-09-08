Travere Therapeutics Joins American Kidney Fund’s 2023 Corporate Membership Program at ‘Champion’ Level

ROCKVILLE, Md., Sept. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Kidney Fund (AKF) today announced that Travere Therapeutics has joined the 2023 class in AKF’s Corporate Membership Program as a Champion-level member. Travere’s membership will help fund AKF’s work to advance kidney disease awareness, prevention, early detection, treatment and research.

Travere has worked with AKF on a number of fronts, including providing the seed funding for AKF’s Patient Access Initiative, a new effort to better understand and address ongoing health care issues faced by people with kidney disease.

“AKF deeply appreciates Travere’s support of our programs on behalf of the kidney community,” said LaVarne A. Burton, AKF President and CEO. “As one of our champion-level members of the 2023 Corporate Members Program, Travere will play an important role in AKF’s efforts to improve the lives of everyone in the community, from those living with the disease and all those at risk, to their loved ones and caregivers.”

In addition to supporting AKF’s Patient Access Initiative, Travere has also supported AKF’s Kidney Action Week, an annual week-long summit on kidney disease education and awareness, as well as The Hope Affair, AKF’s annual national gala.

Travere’s membership also supports AKF’s work related to rare kidney disease. Recently, Travere supported AKF’s Unknown Causes of Kidney Disease Project, which aims to improve understanding of how undiagnosed or misdiagnosed causes of kidney disease directly impact patient care and outcomes.

“Travere applauds the American Kidney Fund’s leadership in the kidney space and is pleased to partner with the organization to build awareness on rare and unknown causes of kidney disease, work to eliminate access barriers facing kidney disease patients, and address health equity issues in communities disproportionately affected by kidney disease,” said Travere’s Vice President of Patient Advocacy, Eve Dryer. “With new therapies becoming available for the first time for a number of rare kidney diseases, it is important for us to eliminate barriers to early detection and access to life-saving innovations.”

By joining the Corporate Membership Program, Travere is helping to fund AKF’s award-winning educational programs and resources.

The Corporate Membership Program is open to institutional partners that support AKF’s mission of fighting kidney disease and helping people live healthier lives. For more information, contact Daniel Green, corporate engagement manager, at dgreen@kidneyfund.org or 301-984-6675.

About the American Kidney Fund

The American Kidney Fund (AKF) fights kidney disease on all fronts as the nation’s leading kidney nonprofit. AKF works on behalf of the 37 million Americans living with kidney disease, and the millions more at risk, with an unmatched scope of programs that support people wherever they are in their fight against kidney disease—from prevention through transplant. With programs that address early detection, disease management, financial assistance, clinical research, innovation and advocacy, no kidney organization impacts more lives than AKF. One of the nation’s top-rated nonprofits, AKF invests 97 cents of every donated dollar in programs, earning the highest 4-Star rating from Charity Navigator for 20 years in a row as well as the Platinum Seal of Transparency from Candid, formerly GuideStar.

For more information, please visit KidneyFund.org, or connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

