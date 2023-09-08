SPI Software Announces Sponsorship of TBMA Conference in Las Vegas, Sept. 11-12
David Callaghan of SPI Software to meet with board members from independent timeshare resorts at TBMA conference.
We understand the unique challenges and opportunities faced by independent resorts and strive to provide innovative solutions that empower them to thrive in a competitive market.”MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, September 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- SPI Software, a global leader in providing software solutions for the vacation ownership industry, will be sponsoring the upcoming Timeshare Board Members Association (TBMA) Conference in Las Vegas from September 11-12. The theme of the event is Future-Proofing Your Resort.
Founded in 2011 by Shep Altshuler, the publisher of Timesharing Today magazine, TBMA delivers educational and insightful content. Its conferences bring together association board members, resort managers, and industry professionals from the timeshare industry. The events provide a platform for networking and interactive educational sessions, resources and solutions focusing on resort topics and challenges for independent association-controlled resorts.
"We greatly appreciate industry leaders like SPI Software who provide valuable support of TBMA and our programming" said Shep Altshuler. "As a non-profit, we are entirely funded through the support of our sponsors. SPI's participation enables conference attendees to learn more about software and technology solutions and how they provide management and operational efficiency for the boards they represent."
With 45 years of experience, SPI Software empowers hundreds of resorts globally, and serves as a trusted partner for resorts, developers, and management companies worldwide. Their comprehensive suite of products includes property management, rental, owner services, finance, sales, and marketing, as well as inventory management and reservations platforms, offering seamless and efficient solutions for independent timeshare resorts. The company is experiencing record growth in its resort base with over 130 new association-controlled properties using SPI Software in 2023.
David Callaghan, Vice President of Global Sales, will participate in a session at the conference entitled New Technology: Property Management Software. "We are proud to partner with TBMA and serve as a sponsor of this event and look forward to meeting with conference attendees,” said Callaghan. “We understand the unique challenges and opportunities faced by independent resorts and strive to provide innovative solutions that empower them to thrive in a competitive market. With SPI Software as a partner, independent resorts can confidently navigate the ever-evolving landscape of the timeshare and hospitality industry," he added.
To confirm a meeting with SPI Software please e-mail at David.Callaghan@SPIInc.com or by phone at +1(786) 671-3141.
About SPI Software:
SPI Software is a leading provider of software solutions for the vacation ownership industry. With over 45 years of experience, SPI Software offers a comprehensive suite of products designed to streamline operations and optimize resort performance. Their solutions are trusted by resorts, developers, and management companies worldwide. For more information, please visit www.spisoftware.com.
