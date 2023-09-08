TopLine Financial Credit Union Wins Statewide Award For Adult Financial Education Efforts

TopLine receives MNCUN’s Desjardins Award for their efforts in providing financial education to adults

MAPLE GROVE, Minn., Sept. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TopLine Financial Credit Union , a Twin Cities-based member-owned financial services cooperative , was named a statewide winner in the $250 million - $1 billion asset category for the Adult Desjardins Financial Education Award, sponsored by the Minnesota Credit Union Network (MnCUN) and the Credit Union National Association (CUNA). The Desjardins award recognizes leadership within the credit union movement on behalf of adult financial literacy.



TopLine was recognized in the Desjardins Adult category for a partnership with the Xcel Energy Careers Academy, a group created to engage students with diverse backgrounds in energy-related fields of study. TopLine partnered with the Energy Careers Academy to present a financial education session to the inaugural cohort of students. This session was designed to equip adults with a better understanding of personal finance basics and develop healthy financial habits.



TopLine was also recognized for its online and digital financial education tools, resources and a certificate program to promote financial health on TopLine’s website. TopLine established the TopLine Financial Learning Center, in partnership with Knowledge of Financial Education (KOFE), and all online resources are free and open to the public, and include videos, webinars, podcasts, live chats, budgeting tools, interactive courses and other downloadable resources.

TopLine’s winning entry will advance to the national competition, where it will compete with financial education projects from credit unions in other states. Entries that place in the national competition will be recognized during the 2024 Governmental Affairs Conference.

“We are honored to be recognized by the Minnesota Credit Union Network and Credit Union National Association for our adult financial education wellness efforts,” said Mick Olson, President and CEO, TopLine Financial Credit Union. “We are committed to providing free financial expertise, assistance and resources to help our members and consumers along their financial journeys.”

The award is named in honor of Alphonse Desjardins, the founder of the North American credit union movement, and helped establish the first American credit union in New Hampshire.



The Minnesota Credit Union Network is the statewide trade association that works to ensure the success, growth and vitality of Minnesota credit unions. For more information, visit www.mncun.org. Credit Union National Association (CUNA), based in Washington, D.C., and Madison, Wisconsin, is the premier national trade association serving America’s credit unions. The not-for-profit trade group is governed by volunteer directors who are elected by their credit union peers. For more information, visit www.cuna.org.

TopLine Financial Credit Union , a Twin Cities-based credit union, is Minnesota’s 11th largest credit union, with assets of more than $785 million and serves over 50,000 members. Established in 1935, the not-for-profit financial cooperative offers a complete line of financial services from its five branch locations — in Bloomington, Brooklyn Park, Maple Grove, Plymouth and in St. Paul’s Como Park — as well as by phone, mobile app and online at www.TopLinecu.com . Membership is available to anyone who lives, works, worships, attends school or volunteers in Anoka, Carver, Chisago, Dakota, Hennepin, Isanti, Ramsey, Scott, Sherburne, Washington and Wright counties in Minnesota and their immediate family members. To learn more, visit TopLine’s online Financial Learning Center or for sessions visit https://www.toplinecu.com/resources/financial-education/events.

CONTACT:

Vicki Roscoe Erickson

Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer

TopLine Financial Credit Union

verickson@toplinecu.com | 763.391.0872

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/40286d77-4c04-47b6-a70d-d9878f85f582