Europe Histopathology Services Market is expected to reach $12,921.23 million by 2031 | CAGR 6.5%

Europe Histopathology Services Market 2031

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Europe histopathology services market was valued at $6,882.53 Million in 2021, and is expected to reach $12,921.23 Million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2031. Histopathology is the procedure of examining tissues to know more about various diseases and causes behind it. The tissues are observed under microscope in histopathology laboratory. This procedure involves to conduct biopsy. Histopathological services are extremely crucial as it enables histopathologists for detecting infection. Histopathology enables medical professionals to look for changes in cell which provide actual information of patient illness and the causes of disease. Histopathology services provide a diagnostic service for various types of cancer.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

Acculabs Diagnostics UK Ltd.

Cellular Pathology Services Limited

Great Ormond Street Hospital (GOSH) Laboratory

HCA Laboratories UK

Laboratoire Cerba

Sonic Healthcare Limited

Spire Healthcare Group Plc

Targos Molecular Pathology GmbH

TPL Path Labs

Unilabs Group Services

Increase in government support for management of infectious diseases and surge in demand for effective prevention treatment are the major factors that drive the growth of the Europe histopathology services market. In addition, key players, such as HCA Laboratories UK, Acculabs Diagnostics UK Ltd., Sonic Healthcare Ltd, and Cellular Pathology Services Ltd provide the histopathology services. Thus, presence of large number of key players who provide histopathology services contribute toward the market growth.

However, high cost of acquisition and maintenance of histopathology services and shortage of skilled professionals to operate equipment are some key challenges that hinder the growth of the market. On the contrary, increase in number of diagnostic laboratories and surge in the demand for histopathology services create an opportunity for the key players to tap and capitalize their presence in the market.

The Europe histopathology services market is studied on the basis of type of examination and country. By type of examination, the surgical specimen segment dominated the market in 2021 and is anticipated to remain dominant during the forecast period. This is attributed to rise in number of surgical procedures. In addition, the liver biopsy segment is expected to register higher CAGR during the forecast period owing to rise in cases of liver cancer leading to surge the usage of liver biopsy. This is the vital factor that drives the growth of the market.

