MDC hosting a free Enhance Our Environment Symposium on Sept. 23 in Kansas City

Kansas City, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will host a free Enhance Our Environment Symposium from noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23, at the Anita B. Gorman Discovery Center in Kansas City. This symposium will cover basic steps citizens can take that as part of a community effort can have a significant impact on the environment. Co-host for the symposium is the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc.

Experts will discuss topics such as the benefits of recycling, the negative impacts littering has on wildlife and natural resources, and boosts trees provide for shade, air quality, and scenery. Visitors can chat with presenters and MDC staff about conservation opportunities, such as native plant gardening.

This symposium is open to all ages. Registration is not required. For more information about the Gorman Discovery Center, visit https://mdc.mo.gov/discoverycenter.