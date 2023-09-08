Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,053 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 474,043 in the last 365 days.

WW International, Inc. Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

NEW YORK, Sept. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ: WW) (“WeightWatchers,” “WW,” or the “Company”) today announced that it will present at the following investor conferences.

Baird 2023 Global Healthcare Conference
Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at 4:55 pm ET
New York, NY
Presenters: Heather Stark, Chief Financial Officer and Gary Foster, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer

Morgan Stanley 21st Annual Global Healthcare Conference
Wednesday, September 13, 2023 at 3:35 pm ET
New York, NY
Presenters: Sima Sistani, Chief Executive Officer and Heather Stark, Chief Financial Officer

The presentations will be accessible via live audio webcast on the Company's corporate website at corporate.ww.com in the Investors section under Presentations and Events. An archive of the webcasts will be available on this site for 30 days.

About WW International, Inc.
WeightWatchers is a human-centric technology company powered by our proven, science-based, clinically effective weight loss and weight management program. For six decades, we have inspired millions of people to adopt healthy habits for real life. We combine technology and community to help members reach and sustain their goals on our program. To learn more about the WeightWatchers approach to healthy living, please visit ww.com. For more information about our global business, visit our corporate website at corporate.ww.com.

For more information, contact:
Corey Kinger
corey.kinger@ww.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

WW International, Inc. Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more