EU strongly condemns Lukashenko’s ban for Belarusian citizens to renew passport abroad

The European Union has strongly condemned the order by Alyaksandr Lukashenka to stop issuing passports to Belarusians living abroad, the EU Lead Spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Peter Stano, said today at the press briefing in Brussels.

This new decree, published on 4 September, denies Belarusians who live abroad the right to use consular services (Belarus embassies), e.g. to replace their passports, register new-born children or issue a power of attorney that would allow them inter alia to manage their property at home.

“This is, regrettably, the last of a series of actions taken by the regime against exiled Belarusians, who had to flee the country to escape repression. It is an attempt to force them to return and face likely reprisals by the Lukashenko regime. This shows once again the total disrespect of the regime for its citizens’ fundamental rights,” Peter Stano said. 

He added that the EU will continue “to stand by the Belarusian people in their quest for freedom and democracy”.

Responding to the question on possible asylum for exiled Belarusians, the spokesperson said the EU will need to check what practical implications the decree brings to Belarusian citizens residing now in the EU Member states.

