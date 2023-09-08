TAIWAN, September 8 - President Tsai visits Hlane Royal National Park and receives send-off at the airport

On the afternoon of September 7 local time (evening of the same day Taipei time), President Tsai Ing-wen, accompanied by Prime Minister Cleopas Dlamini of the Kingdom of Eswatini, traveled to Hlane Royal National Park to observe wild animals and experience the rich ecology and unique scenery of Africa.

After visiting the park, the president then proceeded to King Mswati III International Airport. Accompanied by Prime Minister Dlamini, the president was sent off with a military ceremony and goodbyes from members of our overseas community, marking the end of a successful trip. The president's aircraft took off that afternoon local time (evening of the same day Taipei time) to return to Taipei.