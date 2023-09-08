Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,055 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 474,040 in the last 365 days.

President Tsai visits Hlane Royal National Park and receives send-off at the airport

TAIWAN, September 8 - President Tsai visits Hlane Royal National Park and receives send-off at the airport

President Tsai visits Hlane Royal National Park and receives send-off at the airport

On the afternoon of September 7 local time (evening of the same day Taipei time), President Tsai Ing-wen, accompanied by Prime Minister Cleopas Dlamini of the Kingdom of Eswatini, traveled to Hlane Royal National Park to observe wild animals and experience the rich ecology and unique scenery of Africa.

After visiting the park, the president then proceeded to King Mswati III International Airport. Accompanied by Prime Minister Dlamini, the president was sent off with a military ceremony and goodbyes from members of our overseas community, marking the end of a successful trip. The president's aircraft took off that afternoon local time (evening of the same day Taipei time) to return to Taipei.

You just read:

President Tsai visits Hlane Royal National Park and receives send-off at the airport

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more