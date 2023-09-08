Adult Incontinence Products Market Size is Anticipated to Grow USD 23.4 Billion at a CAGR of 7.1% by 2031 - Report by Transparency Market Research, Inc.
Rise in awareness about personal hygiene & sanitation among adults is expected to drive the global adult incontinence products market in the near future
Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Sept. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The worldwide market for adult incontinence products is expected to experience robust growth, with a projected 7.1% CAGR from 2023 to 2031. According to the research study by Transparency Market Research, the market is anticipated to reach a valuation of approximately US$ 23.4 billion by 2031. In 2023, the market for adult incontinence products is forecasted to be worth about US$ 13.4 billion.
The increasing global aging population is the main driver for adult incontinence products market as incontinence is more common among older adults. Urbanization and changing lifestyles have led to increased stress levels and obesity, both of which can contribute to incontinence.
Growing awareness about incontinence and its management among both patients and healthcare professionals. This increased awareness has led to more people seeking help for their incontinence issues, thereby boosting the demand for incontinence products.
Increased advances in technology have led to the development of more effective and comfortable adult incontinence products. Innovations such as moisture-wicking materials, odor control, and discreet designs have made these products more appealing to consumers.
For more insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=77077
“Connect with our team of research specialists and unlock the optimal solution for driving your business growth”
Market Snapshot:
|Report Coverage
|Details
|Market Revenue
|US$ 12.6 Bn
|Estimated Value
|US$ 23.4 Bn
|Growth Rate - CAGR
|7.1%
|Forecast Period
|2023-2031
|No. of Pages
|170 Pages
|Market Segmentation
|Product Type, Absorbency Level, Size, Usability, End-user, Price, Distribution Channel
|Regions Covered
|North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America
|Companies Covered
|ABENA A/S,Attindas Hygiene Partners Group,Edgewell,Essity Hygiene and Health AB,First Quality Enterprises, Inc.,Kimberly Clark,NorthShore Care,Novamed Europe Ltd.,Ontex,Procter & Gamble
Key Takeaways from the Market Study
- As of 2022, the adult incontinence products market was valued at US$ 12.6 billion
- By usability, the reusable segment to enjoy high demand, accumulating a high revenue share during the forecast period
- Based on product type, the liners and guards segment accounts for the highest market share
Adult Incontinence Products Market: Key Trends and Opportunistic Frontiers
- Incresed healthcare spending, greater access to medical treatments and interventions for conditions that may cause or exacerbate incontinence. This, in turn, leads to increased demand for adult incontinence products.
- Development of smart solutions to improve incontinence care, such as top-quality diaper with a printed sensor, transmitter clipped onto the diaper, and application for mobile devices offers lucrative opportunities to market players.
- Manufacturers are focusing on product innovation to make adult incontinence products more comfortable and discreet. integrating technology into adult incontinence products, such as smart sensors that notify caregivers when a product needs changing.
For In-depth Competitive Analysis, Buy now: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=77077<ype=S
Adult Incontinence Products Market – Regional Analysis
- North America is projected to account for the largest global adult incontinence products market share during the forecast period. This can be ascribed to increase in the geriatric population, rise in awareness about incontinence products, and surge in prevalence of chronic diseases in the region.
- Asia Pacific is likely to grow at a rapid pace during forecast period. As per adult incontinence products market analysis, growth in the region is ascribed to factors such as rise in health expenditure and increase in number of people suffering from incontinence across. The aging population and increased awareness of incontinence have driven market growth. There's a wide range of product options, including disposable diapers, pull-up underwear, pads, and liners.
Competitive Landscape
The adult incontinence products market is highly consolidated with the presence of a few market players. The leading players in the market are investing in new product development, mergers, and acquisitions to gain a competitive edge. Transparency Market Research has profiled the following players in its global adult incontinence products market report:
- ABENA A/S
- Attindas Hygiene Partners Group
- Edgewell
- Essity Hygiene and Health AB
- First Quality Enterprises, Inc.
- Kimberly Clark
- NorthShore Care
- Novamed Europe Ltd.
- Ontex
- Procter & Gamble
Request for Customization and Redefine Expectations: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=77077
Key Developments in the Market
- Ontex, a European-based company, has expanded its product portfolio to include a wide range of adult incontinence products, such as pull-up underwear, pads, and liners. They have also emphasized discretion and comfort in their designs.Ontex has expanded its global presence through acquisitions and partnerships, aiming to reach a broader customer base.
- Kimberly-Clark, the maker of brands like Depend and Poise, has focused on product innovation and sustainability. They have introduced thinner and more discreet adult incontinence products that offer enhanced absorbency, odor control, and comfort.The company has also been active in promoting adult incontinence awareness and education, offering online resources and support for individuals and caregivers.
-
P&G, known for its brand Always Discreet, has invested in research and development to create thinner and more absorbent adult incontinence products. They have introduced various product lines to cater to different needs and preferences.P&G has also embraced sustainability by developing eco-friendly options and promoting responsible production and consumption.
Adult Incontinence Products Market - Key Segments
Product Type
- Diaper
- Pull-up Underwear
- Liners & Guards
- Waterproof Covers
- Others (bedding protection, etc.)
Absorbency Level
- Light
- Moderate
- Heavy
- Overnight
Size
- Small
- Medium
- Large
- Extra Large
Usability
- Disposable
- Reusable
End-user
- Men
- Women
- Unisex
Price
- Low
- Medium
- High
Distribution Channel
Online
- E-Commerce websites
- Company owned websites
Offline
- Hypermarkets / Supermarkets
- Specialty Stores
- Others (retail stores etc.)
Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- South America
Read More Related Reports:
Extensive Assessment of the Vegetable Extracts Industry from 2022 to 2031
Analyzing the Growth Patterns in the Biofertilizers Market
An Exhaustive Study of the Wheat Flour Industry Covering 2020-2030
About Transparency Market Research
Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. The firm scrutinizes factors shaping the dynamics of demand in various markets. The insights and perspectives on the markets evaluate opportunities in various segments. The opportunities in the segments based on source, application, demographics, sales channel, and end-use are analysed, which will determine growth in the markets over the next decade.
Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision-makers, made possible by experienced teams of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants. The proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques we use always reflect the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in all of its business reports.
Contact:
Nikhil Sawlani
Transparency Market Research Inc.
CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,
1000 N. West Street,
Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA
Tel: +1-518-618-1030
USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com
Blog: https://tmrblog.com
Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com