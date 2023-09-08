Elutia to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference

SILVER SPRING, Md., Sept. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elutia Inc. (Nasdaq: ELUT) (“Elutia”), a company pioneering drug-eluting biomatrix products, today announced that Dr. Randy Mills, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference. The presentation will take place in New York on Wednesday, September 13, 2023, at 2:30 pm ET.



A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed by visiting the Company’s Events & Presentations webpage or by clicking here. A replay will be available on the Company’s website following the event.

Institutional investors interested in meeting with management during the conference may reach out to their H.C. Wainwright representative.

About Elutia

Elutia develops and commercializes biologic products to improve compatibility between medical devices and the patients who need them. With a growing population in need of implantable technologies, Elutia’s mission is humanizing medicine so patients can thrive without compromise. For more information, visit www.Elutia.com.

Investors:

Matt Steinberg

FINN Partners

matt.steinberg@finnpartners.com