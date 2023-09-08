Nuvei publishes its Second Annual Environmental, Social and Governance (“ESG”) Report

MONTREAL, Sept. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuvei Corporation (“Nuvei” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: NVEI) (TSX: NVEI), the Canadian fintech company, announces today that it has published its second annual ESG Report for 2022.



The report details Nuvei’s ongoing achievements across the key pillars of its ESG strategy, including sound corporate governance and business ethics, strong information security standards around cybersecurity and data privacy, team member well-being, diversity, equity, and inclusion, and environmental stewardship. Nuvei continues to deliver on its vision of being a people-first, technology-led global payments enablement platform.

“Last year we embarked on an important first step on our ESG journey by publishing our inaugural ESG report. This year we have built upon that foundation, including offering more comprehensive details on new activities and key initiatives the business undertook,” said Philip Fayer, Chair and CEO of Nuvei. “Our latest report underscores our commitment to extending our ESG program further as we continue to grow.”

Highlights of the report include:

Inaugural ESG Materiality Assessment: Nuvei expanded on an initial ESG diagnostic assessment conducted in 2021 through commissioning a formal ESG Materiality Assessment to identify and prioritize ESG topics that are important to Nuvei’s success and its stakeholders.





Data in this report has been aligned with the Sustainability Accounting Standards (SASB) Technology and Communications standards for the Software and IT Services Industry and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDGs).

The full report is available to read and download https://nuvei.com/esg2022.

About Nuvei

Nuvei (Nasdaq: NVEI) (TSX: NVEI) is the Canadian fintech company accelerating the business of clients around the world. Nuvei’s modular, flexible and scalable technology allows leading companies to accept next-gen payments, offer all payout options and benefit from card issuing, banking, risk and fraud management services. Connecting businesses to their customers in more than 200 markets, with local acquiring in 47+ markets, 150 currencies and 634 alternative payment methods, Nuvei provides the technology and insights for customers and partners to succeed locally and globally with one integration.

