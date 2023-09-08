Red Oak Compliance Receives Fifth Consecutive Recognition on Inc. Magazine Annual List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Red Oak Compliance Solutions Appears on the Inc. 5000, Ranking No. 3,923 With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 119 Percent

Austin, Texas, Sept. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red Oak Compliance Solutions has ranked 3,923 on the annual Inc. 5000 list by Inc. Magazine. The Inc. 5000 list is a prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in the United States and represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the independent small business segment of the American economy.

Red Oak has established itself as a trusted software provider in the financial services and insurance industries, supporting over half of the nation’s top 20 global asset managers. “Red Oak is chosen and trusted by financial compliance leaders around the world,” Red Oak Chief Executive Officer Stephen Pope said. “They choose our AI-powered software for its ability to effectively support their teams and processes in successfully keeping pace with the rapidly changing regulatory environment.”

The Inc. 5000 list ranks companies based on their percentage revenue growth from 2019 to 2022. Red Oak's leadership team attributes their fifth consecutive recognition on the list to their flexible and scalable solutions that streamline compliance and marketing efforts.

“Firms and organizations recognize the need to continue optimizing their compliance strategies in the face of rapid industry and regulatory change,” said Cathy Vasilev, Chief Operating Officer for Red Oak. “Leaders must leverage their top talent for high-priority work and projects and minimize time spent on manual tasks and redundant processes. Red Oak’s flagship advertising review software allows compliance teams to increase the accuracy of their reviews while decreasing review times, enabling marketing to deliver compliant content to market more quickly. It simplifies the entire compliance review process, increases synergy across teams, and allows employees to contribute in more impactful ways.”

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

Companies on the 2023 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2019 to 2022. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2019. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent — not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies — as of December 31, 2022. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired). The minimum revenue required for 2019 is $100,000; the minimum for 2022 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.’s award-winning work reaches more than 50 million people across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

About Red Oak

Red Oak Compliance Solutions is the global advertising review software of choice in the financial services and insurance industries, serving over 1,800 firms globally, ranging from single-state advisors to over half of the top 20 asset managers. Powered by AI, their flagship advertising compliance review software offers quick implementation timelines and agile technology that is 100% Books and Records/WORM compliant. Clients of Red Oak typically see 35% faster approvals and 70% fewer touches, with many experiencing even better results. Red Oak allows firms to minimize risk, reduce costs, and improve compliance review process effectiveness and efficiency. To learn more about Red Oak Compliance Solutions, visit redoak.com or follow them on LinkedIn.

Amy Watson Red Oak Compliance Solutions awatson@redoakcompliance.com